Mothers should be allowed to show their teeth
SummarySociety tends to put mothers on pedestals, edifying them as monuments that keep giving; nature teaches us instead to embrace complexity
In Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning film, The Boy and the Heron, the young protagonist Mahito follows a mysterious Heron (with a set of teeth and a twinkle in his eyes) through a life-changing adventure. Like many other Miyazaki movies, this one too tells complex stories through deceptively simple tropes—a boy, a talking animal, creatures both odd and good-looking. It strikes me that there is a larger metaphor in having an animal carry a message. One, of course, is the visual—it is unexpected to see and hear an animal speak. The other is implicit—the fact is that if we are to take a lesson, we will likely do so from a novel source. Would you listen to the person who you see on the street every day, or from someone who has never spoken before?