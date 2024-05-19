Mothers should be allowed to show their teeth

On a searingly hot day in central India, I watched a mother tigress on the forest floor. She was lying with her back to us. Her body was like a broad log, lineated with stripes. Her ears twitched occasionally, the black spots on them looking like moving eyes. Near her, a sambar kill spilled like a bloody set of flowers rushing through the ground, and one of her cubs tugged the skin on it. It was too young to tear the skin, but it kept trying: a game of strength-building and resistance. Another cub prowled nearby, paws too big for its body, steps and face set in determination as it moved around. I was looking at something akin to a domestic scene: the tigress had made the kill, she’d had her fill, and was now in much-needed repose. Her cubs had eaten too, and were presently clattering the metaphorical spoons in the cupboard. As I watched, the second cub came up to its mother, its belly round like a half-moon, eyes full of mischief. It went straight for its mother’s neck and head: climbing up, it started tugging her efficient ears. The tigress didn’t open her eyes. A feeling of forbearance stretched around her—the look of a tolerating mother who is completely done with the day. The cub continued tugging, tiny teeth latched like hooks on to her skin. It would tug, then pause, look at its mother with rounded eyes, and then tug again. I watched, fascinated. She opened her mouth in a snarl. Her patience with her cub was begin to fray. It was still rather homely looking, when the call of a langur broke the air. In a snap, the tigress was up. Faster than my eyes could follow, she leapt towards something on the left. It seemed like everything scattered away from her, and her cubs ducked down. If I could describe the sudden movement as a sound, it would be the sharp sizzle of mustard seeds hitting hot oil.