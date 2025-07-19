Mapping rare moths in a village in Arunachal

About of rain and fire presented an unexpected challenge to a diverse group of natural history enthusiasts gathered in Gobuk, a remote Adi village in Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. Upper Siang embodies the raw, untamed beauty of nature.

This is a land shrouded in soft, ethereal mist, where low-lying, cotton-wool clouds cling to the dense canopy. Here, old-growth trees serve as a pedestal for a vibrant, fragile ecosystem of mosses, lichens, ferns and orchids. It’s a living tapestry woven from moisture and ancient growth, its sense of mystery enhanced by the sound of water dripping from leaves and the rustle of unseen creatures in the undergrowth.

Sunlight, when it pierces through, creates dappled patterns that shift with the swirling fog, illuminating the forest’s hidden colours. In recent years, Gobuk has held unique significance as the epicentre for the discovery of moth species new to India. This summer, the village of 120 homes hosted its second Siang Biodiversity Meet in May, focusing on moths, butterflies and birds.

Mountain weather, inherently unpredictable, threatened to wash out the planned event. The biodiversity meet was scheduled for a week that is typically characterised by clear and sunny skies, coinciding with the annual Etor festival. This is a time when the Adis celebrate with traditional dances, rituals and community feasts to usher in a new farming cycle.

Yet, continuous rainfall had plagued the area for days. Adding to the organisers’ woes, a devastating fire engulfed a home while its owners were away. Despite the valiant efforts of villagers, nothing could be salvaged from the wooden house. The community promptly constructed a temporary dwelling at the edge of the village for the affected family, while young men, in the evening, went from door to door throwing pieces of banana stem to ward off the evil fire spirit.

View Full Image A new species of moth from Gobuk—'Lithosiini Ovipennis milani'. (Sanjay Sondhi/Titli Trust)

This led the village council to impose a three-day curfew, restricting the movement of both residents and visitors. The curfew is a traditional custom, admonishing carelessness and serving as a reminder to reset household priorities. “This tragedy is a profound moment for introspection, compelling us to look inward and examine our values, actions and collective path. These customs or ghena, passed down through generations, give us time for grieving, communal support and finding meaning amidst sorrow. This should guide us towards recovery and renewed purpose," says Dubom Teksing, chairman of Gobuk-based NGO Epum Sirum, and Gobuk Welfare Society.

Guests, both old and young, from across the country, not only readily respected and abided by these customs, adjusting their schedules, but were also deeply moved.

There was profound admiration for a community that demonstrated such solidarity and support in the face of tragedy. Perhaps it is this very resolute nature of the community—an unwavering collective will—that positions it as a true harbinger of change. It’s a place where a village, united by a shared vision and an unyielding commitment, decides to pivot from long-held traditions towards new ideals—be it conservation, sustainable practices, or social reform.

MOTH STORM

In different cultures, butterflies and moths (phopir and pinjir, respectively, in the Adi dialect) are seen as lucky symbols associated with positive transformations, happiness and good luck. Likewise, when the curfew ended, the rain clouds gave way for the sun to shine.

The early rhythm of dawn and dusk is the first striking characteristic when you venture this far into the North-East, for the sun rises and sets significantly earlier here than in other parts of India. Even at the height of summer, darkness descends by 6pm.

However, for nature enthusiasts, this early onset of night ignites palpable excitement. They gather around a simple yet effective setup: a light bulb suspended over a broad white cloth, strung between two posts, forming a “moth screen" for a night-long spectacle. This illuminated screen becomes a beacon for the nocturnal world of pollinators.

Moths arrive in astounding numbers, congregating on the cloth. As space becomes a premium, new arrivals constantly dislodge earlier ones, creating a dynamic and ever-changing display. With each passing minute, the sheer quantity and variety of species shift. The screen hosts an incredible diversity, from impressive tiger moths, hawk moths, monkey moths, swallowtail moths and silk moths (including the magnificent Atlas moth), to delicate micro-moths with wingspans under 20mm.

Since 2022, Gobuk, along with the surrounding Upper Siang landscape, has proven to be a revelation for lepidopterists. For consecutive years, the scientific journal Tropical Lepidoptera Research has reported new moth species from this region: 10 in 2024, followed by 13 this year. The discoveries are far from over, as ongoing research on several collections promises even more from the scientific collaboration between the Dehradun-based Titli Trust, a nature conservation organisation, and the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bengaluru.

View Full Image Members of Super Meimei all set for the trail. (Ananda Banerjee)

Moths, being creatures of the night, have long been overshadowed by their more flamboyant cousins, butterflies. Even their names can be tongue-twisters. Sample this list of recent discoveries from India: Mellea atristrigulalis, Rotunda rotundapex, Pyralinioides oquiho, Metabraxas pectinella, Psilalcis inoueorum, Garudinia latana, Teulisna maculata, Sesapa honbaensis, Ovipennis milani, Nudina ankistro, Nudina witti, Lymantria (Beatria) hauensteini hauensteini, Lymantria hauensteini, and Hepsidera lignea.

Furthermore, their ecologically important roles as pollinators and a vital food source for numerous bird species have not received due recognition in popular literature. In fact, the immense diversity of moths in varied habitats serves as a far more comprehensive indicator of ecological health than butterflies.

New research indicates that moths are more efficient pollinators at night than day-flying pollinators such as bees. Their sensitivity to temperature, habitat changes and other environmental factors makes them useful for tracking long-term climate trends.

COMMUNITY AND CONSERVATION

The new moth discoveries in such a remote part of the country would have been impossible without the steadfast support of the local community. A significant shift began in 2022, following discussions between the Titli Trust, Epum Sirum, and the Gobuk Village Welfare Society.

Village elders and youth started to transition from an age-old hunting tradition towards biodiversity conservation. This initiative was boosted by the experience of Okit Sitek and Anand Teksang, two whitewater/river rafting professionals, who had witnessed how biodiversity conservation fuelled the growth of ecotourism in other parts of the country. They were keen to return to their ancestral village and kickstart a community-based tourism model.

Dubom Teksing played a key role and mentorship to the conservation and livelihood programme.

Their backyard forests are still to be properly surveyed. What is particularly interesting is that species researchers had sought for over a century were found hiding in plain sight, often in the villagers’ own backyards.

A prime example is the Dark Freak (Calinaga aborica), a rare butterfly first described from the Abor Hills in 1915 and rediscovered in 2015, which was found to be abundant in the Siang landscape. Today, the Dark Freak, along with the Brown and Yellow Gorgon butterflies, has become star attractions, paving the way for more households in Gobuk to accept guests and generate additional income apart from traditional farming.

During the week-long biodiversity meet, in the five or six forest trails—Gorgon trail, Helipad trail, River trail and Miinne Tarning—more than 170 species of butterflies were recorded, including the Elusive Prince, Panther, Blue-bordered Sergeant, Hairy Angle, Blue Peacock, Great Nawab, Khaki Silverline, Red Lacewing, and Margined Hedge Blue. This also included a trip to Damro and Siyeng Korong, a resort and a butterfly hot spot, near Simong. In just a couple of years, biodiversity surveys have recorded over 200 bird species, 300 butterflies, and more than 750 moth species—and the count is far from complete.

The forest trails were also a treasure house of local customs and practice. This year, with the help of two young research fellows from the Tezpur-based non-profit GreenHub, which empowers youth in conservation education, action, climate sustainability and social change through the visual medium—Joyshree Gogoi and Tahaj Hussain—a specially curated trail, the “Super Meimei Adventures", was introduced, giving a chance for visitors to join local women, from two self-help groups, for an immersive cultural walk in the village surroundings. Meimei refers to elder sister in the community and this programme is designed to ensure that the Adi culture is represented in the way the local women want. How they use local shrubs and plants in daily life—to weave, to create items of decoration, jewellery and even create a lather from tree bark to wash their hair. “This is how we grew up in the forest, we didn’t have toys and mobile phones and these are the things we use to look for in our surroundings " says Aiye, Super Meime and a homestay owner.

View Full Image The Great Nawab Butterfly 'Polyura eudamippus'. (Sanjay Sondhi/Titli Trust)

Unlike other villages in Upper Siang where hunting still persists, birds are not skittish here; they are visible on bare branches and wires, calling out to their kin. There were numerous sightings of the Emerald cuckoo, Blyth’s Paradise flycatcher, Large Niltava, Golden-breasted—Rufous-winged and Nepal fulvettas, Silver-eared mesia, Orange-bellied leafbird, Blue-winged minla, White-crowned forktail and Golden babbler, to mention a few.

FUTURE CHALLENGES

Nestled at an elevation of 1,200m on NH-513 connecting Pasighat and Yingkiong, Gobuk holds its own compelling history within the Adi landscape. Oral tradition recounts that 11 generations ago, a plague afflicted the village of Simong (at 200m, situated midway between Gobuk and Yingkiong (also at 200m), the current district headquarters on the bank of the Siang River.

Takar Sitek, treasurer, Epum Sirum, says, to escape the epidemic, our ancestors migrated to higher ground in search of a safer settlement and eventually arrived at Gobuk, where they usurped another tribe, the Padum people. In subsequent years, more Adi families and their relatives joined, contributing to the formation of the village as it stands today.

The Adis, the second most populous tribe in Arunachal Pradesh after the Nyishis, constitute the majority in Upper Siang. Like all indigenous tribes in the state, hunting is a deeply ingrained practice among the Adis, serving as a cultural tradition, a source of food, and even a form of recreation. This practice has been observed since time immemorial and continues to be prevalent in most Adi villages even today.

However, the discoveries around Gobuk are heralding change—from age-old hunting to the conservation of natural history and culture. There is considerable interest in neighbouring Simong and other villages as the Upper Siang landscape braces for major developmental challenges. While Gobuk will escape due to its elevated location, a contentious mega-dam (it’s in the plans), touted as India’s largest hydroelectric venture, on the Siang river (revered as “Ane" or Mother by the Adis), has sparked civil society protests. These protests are due to the dam’s potential ecological, cultural and social impacts, as well as its threat to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The Siang becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam. A farmers’ group estimates that at least 13 villages will be completely wiped off the map while 27 villages fear losing farmlands and sacred sites. There is also an ecological concern of what unknown species might be lost forever.

The Siang Valley is at the intersection of Indo-Burma and Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hot spots and these cloud forests remains under-surveyed. In the past 15 years wildlife scientists have published and described a staggering 48 species new to science have been described, along with 140 new distribution records and two rediscoveries. Four among them are new to India from Gobuk.

Ananda Banerjee is an author, artist and wildlife conservationist.