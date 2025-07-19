Mapping rare moths in a village in Arunachal

The forest trails were also a treasure house of local customs and practice. This year, with the help of two young research fellows from the Tezpur-based non-profit GreenHub, which empowers youth in conservation education, action, climate sustainability and social change through the visual medium—Joyshree Gogoi and Tahaj Hussain—a specially curated trail, the “Super Meimei Adventures", was introduced, giving a chance for visitors to join local women, from two self-help groups, for an immersive cultural walk in the village surroundings. Meimei refers to elder sister in the community and this programme is designed to ensure that the Adi culture is represented in the way the local women want. How they use local shrubs and plants in daily life—to weave, to create items of decoration, jewellery and even create a lather from tree bark to wash their hair. “This is how we grew up in the forest, we didn’t have toys and mobile phones and these are the things we use to look for in our surroundings " says Aiye, Super Meime and a homestay owner.