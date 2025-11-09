After knocking off Nepal’s Makalu in 2023 and Shishapangma in Tibet the next year came his most challenging climb on Dhaulagiri earlier this year. By the time he started for the summit, Thammineni had fever and was struggling to breathe. When his pace dropped, he asked his high-altitude guide to push on without him. His troubles began after reaching the top—a relatively simple descent of 2-3 hours took him close to 12 hours. He is grateful to a Sherpa team that assisted him from Camp 3 to Camp 2.