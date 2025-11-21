MTV changed Indian pop culture. Why did it fade away?
Arun Janardhan 16 min read 21 Nov 2025, 04:57 pm IST
In the 1990s and 2000s, MTV changed Indian pop culture forever through innovative programming and VJs who gained their own fandom. When did it stop experimenting?
It was 6 August 1999. On his birthday, Cyrus Sahukar set out for what would be his first day at work as a video jockey (VJ) for MTV India in Mumbai. What he did not anticipate was getting kidnapped. A few rough-looking men carrying hockey sticks grabbed him as he stepped out of his Juhu hotel. He was shoved into a waiting van and whisked away. A few bystanders called the authorities and by the time the vehicle reached Mahim, it had been intercepted by the police.
