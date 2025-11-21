MTV changed Indian pop culture. Why did it fade away?

In the chapter on Alisha Chinai’s song Made in India, Juluri wrote that young people were constructing a sense of being Indian in an increasingly global economy and society. “While all media behemoths tend to be top-down and influential over minds and cultures, there was in retrospect a sense that the creative people at MTV India were not just preaching to their audiences but actually listening and trying to resonate with them too," Juluri says over an email. Due to an overlap between consumerism and nationalism, a broader trend across Asia was what sociologists called “rebelling in"—young people were not rebelling out against elders, capitalism, etc., like in the west. They were more pro-globalisation, which may have played a role in getting MTV accepted widely, he adds.