A total distance of about 5,000km, starting in the mountainous tracts of Trondheim, Norway, in northern Europe, and ending by the Mediterranean Sea in Kalamata, Greece. With no fixed race route, the navigation is left to cyclists as long as they get through four checkpoints within the time limit. Hours that extend into days, weeks for some, a relentless effort to get to the finish line.
That’s just the challenge posed by the Transcontinental Race (TCR) on paper. Then, there is everything else that the open road throws at the self-supported riders.
In August, Mudit Kohli, 31, completed the TCR in a time of 18 days, 1 hour and 21 minutes. He finished 117th of 371 solo riders. The race had been on his wish list ever since his elder brother, Mohit, had finished it in 2024. But he was now riding for other reasons.
In February last year, Mohit was killed in a road accident while attempting the fastest crossing of South America. He was three weeks into the 10,000km ride and was past the halfway mark. At the time, Kohli had set out on his own journey from Delhi to Kanyakumari. He had reached Udupi when news of the accident reached him. For the next few months, he was off the saddle.
“When I thought about my brother, it gave me perspective over time. He was doing what he loved. And he passed doing what he loved. I had to get back on the bicycle,” Kohli recalls.
The brothers were national-level swimmers during their school days. Mohit first took to cycling in England when he shifted base during the pandemic; Kohli was simply drawn in once he experienced the joy of riding.
“When I first went bike-packing with him, I realized I had never experienced that kind of freedom. We would stop where we wanted, stay anywhere and speak to locals to learn about the place,” Kohli says. “Mohit had a magnetic personality. He had no hesitation approaching strangers. That’s how he joined cycling communities as well, which played a major role in his ultra cycling journey. It was really beautiful to observe him.”
An investment banker by profession, Kohli quit his job in 2022. The two spoke about entering the travel space through their own experiential cycling company (Kohli runs the Slow Living Project these days). Over the next few months, he picked up freelance work to pay the bills while gaining experience as a cyclist.
When Mohit couldn’t travel to an event in the Netherlands in 2023, his brother went instead. It got Kohli’s racing journey underway. “He said, ‘you look like me, talk like me, just go ride as me and they won’t know a thing,’” Kohli says.
Over the years, he’s finished Race Around the Netherlands (1,200km), Race Across Italy (2,000km) and BikingMan Morocco (1,000km). He’s also done multiple bike-packing routes in India and Europe.
But Mohit’s passing brought the cycling to a halt. Until the day Kohli looked up to his brother again for inspiration. “He always talked about following your passion. To live life to the fullest, without any regrets,” Kohli says.
Some discouraged him from getting back on the bicycle. The riding too was different from the past. He now kept looking over his shoulder regularly during training rides.
“Mentally, it was really hard to get back to riding. But I soon realized I loved being on the bicycle. And now I had another reason to ride the TCR,” he says.
The Return
Kohli started putting in the hours. A month before the race, he travelled to Germany to train with Sarah Bosslet, an ultra cyclist and Mohit’s partner. When he arrived at the start in Norway, he experienced everything that he had heard from his brother.
“Hundreds of cyclists from around the world, the vibe was something else. Each one preparing to live their own journey, united by the same struggle of getting to the finish. Strangers at the start, building bonds for a lifetime by the end of it,” Kohli says.
A day into it, the race threw its first challenge on the slopes of Norway.
During the long, testing climbs when he found the going tough, he thought of what his brother would have told him. “And I remembered him saying, the only way to do these sections is to curse your way through it. So that’s exactly what I did!” Kohli says, laughing.
A placard behind the bicycle in Mohit’s memory got a few cyclists narrating their experience of riding with him a couple of years ago. One remembered how Mohit had offered him water; another spoke about how they had decided to stick it out together during a difficult section.
“They hadn’t spent much time together, but he created such an impression that they remembered him. It made me realize that my brother was a big reason why I was doing this ride. That’s the moment I stopped questioning myself and got on with the race,” he says.
Twelve days into the effort, Kohli was spent. His body had taken a beating in the dry heat of North Macedonia. He was at the end of his tether and pulled over at a gas station. As he sat there despondent, a stranger offered him a burger.