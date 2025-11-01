How the Mughals created a business empire: A new book takes a look at medieval Indian commerce
A new book on Indian business under the Mughal empire provides a timely reminder that the fate of nations is decided as much by accounts books as war and conquest
Guru Nanak seems like an unlikely starting point for a book on trade and commerce in India during the Mughal period. The founder of Sikhism is among the many figures of history that author Jagjeet Lally deploys to bring us a fascinating glimpse of the daily rhythms of religious and commercial life in this era, from the time that Babur set up the Mughal dynasty to its ignominious end by the middle of the 18th century. The cast of characters who act as our eyes into the past is equally intriguing: failed merchants, court munshis, foreign diplomats and Jain traders, whose accounts of their travails have been expertly deployed for insights into a world where the sacred and the commercial were inseparably entwined.
Badshah, Bandar, Bazaar isn’t an academic treatise or a tedious chronicle. Lally, an associate professor of the history of early modern and colonial India at University College, London, possesses the adventurer’s keen eye and the wayfarer’s leisurely tone. Portions of the book unfold like a mystery novel. The final chapter, provocatively titled Twilight, opens with a scene worthy of a thriller: “Shahjahanabad. 14 January 1757. A conqueror is but a few days’ march from the imperial court. The Mughal emperor’s envoy has returned from the enemy’s encampment at Sirhind…." It’s a narrative gambit that pulls readers into the drama of decline.
History is here, too. The establishment of the Mughal empire under Babur, a descendant of Timur on his paternal side and Chinggis Khan on the maternal side, is captured with pithy eloquence. But there are other books for the dynastic details. What distinguishes Lally’s work is how he draws the connections between the Mughal court, the aspirants to the throne, and the world of business. While the court was ostensibly above the vulgar realm of buying and selling, “the reality of seizing and holding on to power" necessitated dealings with bankers and merchants. Power, as Lally demonstrates, flowed as much through ledgers as through lances.