Where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Skeleton Coast
SummaryFrom Swakopmund's Bavarian architecture to Damaraland's vast deserts, Namibia is country of striking contrasts
The first time I saw Swakopmund was in my imagination, fuelled by the words of Wilbur Smith in The Burning Shore. Like most of his novels, it is set in the backdrop of the brutal yet beautiful continent of Africa. This one takes the reader into the desolate and dramatic wilderness of Namibia in 1917.
From 1884-15, most of what is the Republic of Namibia today was a colony of the German Empire. In The Burning Shore, Smith describes the town of Swakopmund in 1917 as “a startling touch of Bavaria transported to the southern African desert, complete with quaint Black Forest architecture and a long pier stretching out into the sea".