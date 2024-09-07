Where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Skeleton Coast

As we drove through this mist of whimsical translucence, I recalled having read that this coastline was called as such thanks to the seal bones and the remains of ships that have come to naught here. To be shipwrecked on the Skeleton Coast, especially to the north of Henties Bay, meant almost certain death. Even if you survived and made it to land, the desert yielded no water or food. Portuguese soldiers referred to it as “The Gates of Hell", but life does exist and it is home to the indigenous San people.