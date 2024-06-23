Looking for Nanda Devi: Remembering the iconic 1934 Himalayan expedition
Summary90 years ago, in 1934, mountaineers Eric Shipton and Bill Tilman pulled off one of the greatest feats of exploration by finding a way to enter the Nanda Devi Sanctuary
“We were now actually in the inner sanctuary of the Nanda Devi Basin, and at each step I experienced the subtle thrill which anyone of imagination must feel when treading hitherto unexplored country. Each corner held some thrilling secret to be revealed for the trouble of looking." So wrote the English mountaineer and explorer Eric Shipton, in his classic book Nanda Devi, in 1936.
The book is an account of one of the most spectacular expeditions of mountain exploration ever undertaken, when, in 1934, Shipton, along with compatriot Bill Tilman and the Nepalese Sherpas Ang Tharkay, Pasang Bhutia and Kusang, became the first people ever to find a way into the inner sanctuary of Nanda Devi, in the Garhwal Himalaya.