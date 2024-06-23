Looking for Nanda Devi: Remembering the iconic 1934 Himalayan expedition

After crossing the Rishi Ganga, which is as far as previous expeditions had come, the five explorers tried to find different routes through. Criss-crossing the raging torrent and attempting in vain to negotiate the near vertical rocks of the towering box canyon, it was Tilman and Angtharkay that finally found a way: A series of thin rock faults, overhanging the chasm of the gorge, that almost miraculously ran in an unbroken line across the towering slabs, and, finally, improbably, into the sanctuary. Later climbers would call this the “stairway to heaven". It had taken them eight arduous days of trial and error since they had set out from Joshimath.