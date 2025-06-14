How Nasa biologist Sharmila Bhattacharya is prepping humans for space

Now leading science and technology utilisation at Nasa’s Ames Research Center, she also oversees initiatives that apply science and technology to advance space exploration. “My role includes working closely with those in computing and aerospace engineering as we explore ways to foster meaningful collaborations—whether with private aerospace firms, government bodies or international partners," she told Lounge in an interview last week. Bhattacharya was in India to speak alongside European Space Agency (ESA) flight surgeon Brigitte Godard at the Lodha Genius Programme, a joint initiative by Ashoka University and the Lodha Foundation. In their talk, “Biology: A Bridge Between Science, Medicine, and Space Exploration", they drew on their careers—from supporting astronauts to launching space experiments—to highlight how biology shapes human health in extreme environments like the International Space Station (ISS).