Grief, nature and the art of learning to surrender

Trust the journey

For me surrender also has an aspect of learning to trust myself in moments when I feel unanchored. I remember once getting lost on a forest trail with a couple of other people and in that moment it struck me that maybe it isn’t about life always going as per the plan, but remembering that I can trust my capacity, what life has to offer and also the social support network that I have. But sometimes you have to feel lost and untethered to know what finding one’s way looks like and I found mine through being in nature. In nature, I realize that the beauty lies in the journey itself.