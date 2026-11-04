Grief, nature and the art of learning to surrender

As a child I grew up in a joint family and spent my summers surrounded by many cousins. When I got married, I stayed with my in-laws and over the years I formed a bond, a relationship that oscillated between independence and interdependence. It changed its form over the years and in both said and unsaid ways we found ways to co-exist. In the last three years when both my parents-in-law suddenly passed away, I felt lost and overwhelmed—adulting had hit me in a way I could not have imagined.
Growing up with cousins and living with my in-laws meant that there was always someone who had your back, and it had provided me with a feeling of safety and anchoring. Their loss made the world far more unpredictable. I remember talking to a friend in 2023 and she said, “Try and spend as much time as you can in nature, your grief needs that space.” The statement stayed alive in my mind and has shaped my life.
Finding anchors
Earlier this year, I went on a moderately difficult trek to Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan,which I hadn’t planned. As I walked along an uneven pathway for nearly seven hours, staying mindful of my balance and my grip on the hiking pole, I realized that perhaps, just as on a trek, in unpredictable and unfamiliar situations, we don’t need certainty as much as we need the capacity to trust ourselves and our bodies.
When one is in the hills it’s hard to predict what the next stretch looks like and in those moments it helps to pay attention to the body and mind and to move one step at a time. Maybe while we do need to plan, we also need to surrender. Much like a trek, life involves figuring things out as we go. There are curveballs and unexpected detours along the journey. Learning to navigate ambiguity with a certain ease becomes essential, and surrendering can help us do so.