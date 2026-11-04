Grief, nature and the art of learning to surrender

As a child I grew up in a joint family and spent my summers surrounded by many cousins. When I got married, I stayed with my in-laws and over the years I formed a bond, a relationship that oscillated between independence and interdependence. It changed its form over the years and in both said and unsaid ways we found ways to co-exist. In the last three years when both my parents-in-law suddenly passed away, I felt lost and overwhelmed—adulting had hit me in a way I could not have imagined.
As a child I grew up in a joint family and spent my summers surrounded by many cousins. When I got married, I stayed with my in-laws and over the years I formed a bond, a relationship that oscillated between independence and interdependence. It changed its form over the years and in both said and unsaid ways we found ways to co-exist. In the last three years when both my parents-in-law suddenly passed away, I felt lost and overwhelmed—adulting had hit me in a way I could not have imagined.
Growing up with cousins and living with my in-laws meant that there was always someone who had your back, and it had provided me with a feeling of safety and anchoring. Their loss made the world far more unpredictable. I remember talking to a friend in 2023 and she said, “Try and spend as much time as you can in nature, your grief needs that space.” The statement stayed alive in my mind and has shaped my life.
Growing up with cousins and living with my in-laws meant that there was always someone who had your back, and it had provided me with a feeling of safety and anchoring. Their loss made the world far more unpredictable. I remember talking to a friend in 2023 and she said, “Try and spend as much time as you can in nature, your grief needs that space.” The statement stayed alive in my mind and has shaped my life.
Finding anchors
Earlier this year, I went on a moderately difficult trek to Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan,which I hadn’t planned. As I walked along an uneven pathway for nearly seven hours, staying mindful of my balance and my grip on the hiking pole, I realized that perhaps, just as on a trek, in unpredictable and unfamiliar situations, we don’t need certainty as much as we need the capacity to trust ourselves and our bodies.
When one is in the hills it’s hard to predict what the next stretch looks like and in those moments it helps to pay attention to the body and mind and to move one step at a time. Maybe while we do need to plan, we also need to surrender. Much like a trek, life involves figuring things out as we go. There are curveballs and unexpected detours along the journey. Learning to navigate ambiguity with a certain ease becomes essential, and surrendering can help us do so.
Here is the thing with surrender: it doesn’t mean letting it all go—it lies in knowing what is in our control and what isn’t. While the statement sounds simple, for those of us who like structure, learning to surrender is an uphill walk. It can take decades before one can accept surrendering. But I can tell you it’s worth it.
Trust the journey
For me surrender also has an aspect of learning to trust myself in moments when I feel unanchored. I remember once getting lost on a forest trail with a couple of other people and in that moment it struck me that maybe it isn’t about life always going as per the plan, but remembering that I can trust my capacity, what life has to offer and also the social support network that I have. But sometimes you have to feel lost and untethered to know what finding one’s way looks like and I found mine through being in nature. In nature, I realize that the beauty lies in the journey itself.
Every time I finish a trek or a hike, I realize how crucial it is to learn to move at a pace which allows us to honour and listen to both our body and mind. It can take a while before one chooses to listen to them and pay heed to it. As someone who feels a constant sense of urgency and is obsessed with task completion, I’m guilty of wanting to do things quickly—whether it’s eating, walking, or simply getting things done. In doing so, I often get in my own way by forgetting to pace myself.
Completing a circuit or a trek is as much about how you choose to navigate it as it is about reaching the destination. Knowing when to slow down and when to pick up the pace is what life is about, isn’t it?
Three years in to my in-laws’ loss, nature gently taught me that it’s okay to be lost and yet trust that I will figure out when to surrender, when to ask for help and when to choose autonomy.
Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist and author.