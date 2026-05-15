Nature walks that spark curiosity about Mumbai's coastal mangrove forests

Some citizens have been fighting back through protests, marches, social media campaigns and petitions. A few others are mobilising by organising nature walks that spark curiosity and wonder about mangroves. “My goal with these walks is to make people aware of what we are losing and what mangroves really are,” says Sharma. “If people are protesting to protect them, they should also know what they’re fighting for, right? And it’s not just us that will be affected. It’s the trees, animals, insects, flowers—everything.” The group of about 30 included children as young as six or seven, as well as senior citizens in their 60s. Over 2 hours, we explored mangroves that many (like me) had never visited despite having lived in Mumbai all their lives. We observed mudskippers, crabs, lichens growing on barks (often read as a sign of good air quality), termite mounds, butterfly eggs, and the distinctive aerial roots of mangroves. The ecosystem quickly revealed itself as densely alive.