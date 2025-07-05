With the Neeraj Chopra Classic, India's javelin ace and Olympics legend seeks to create a legacy
The Neeraj Chopra Classic, which will be held in Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium today, will bring together some of the greatest javelin stars in the world
The last few months have presented a different sort of challenge for Neeraj Chopra. He’s had to understand the world of floodlights and lumens. He’s had to walk around the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to inspect everything from the gym to the changing room and the seating arrangements. He’s looked at which flowers seem the prettiest on the podium.
Chopra’s attention to detail has never been in doubt when it comes to launching the javelin, but he’s had to go beyond the scope of his usual grind while putting together the Neeraj Chopra Classic on 5 July. The inaugural edition, a World Athletics “A" category event, will feature three of the top 10 javelin throw exponents of the world. For once, it will be an exhibition of world-class action unfolding in Chopra’s own backyard.