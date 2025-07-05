“These guys not only organise the event but also compete in it. So, I thought there should be a similar competition for the javelin throw. In the time ahead, the idea is to make this an annual affair with more disciplines and top athletes," Chopra said at the press conference.

“Indian fans will have the opportunity to witness top athletes and what it takes to launch a javelin across those distances. To watch it live creates an impact and it will help popularise the sport further," he said.