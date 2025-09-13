Can world champion Neeraj Chopra defend his javelin crown at the World Athletics Championships?
Neeraj Chopra is the reigning world champion in javelin, and he will be defending his crown at the World Athletics in Tokyo. Can India’s serial champion shine at the site of his Olympics triumph?
Four years after achieving his greatest triumph, Neeraj Chopra returns to Tokyo’s National Stadium hoping to defend his last remaining major title. Since 2021, Chopra has won and lost the Olympics and the Diamond League crown. But he is still the reigning world champion, and will lead the Indian challenge at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13-21 September.
The World Championships will bring to close yet another eventful season for the Indian javelin star. For it was the year when he finally breached the 90m barrier, a milestone that had been haunting him ever since he won the 2016 World U20 Championships with a national record of 86.48m. In 2025, Chopra also brought home, oversaw, and won, the first world-class international athletics event in India, the eponymous NC Classic, in Bengaluru in July.
More importantly, for the man who covets consistency, the 27-year-old did not drop below second place in any event he competed in this year. For 26 events in a row, Chopra has been among the top two finishers—the last time he finished third was at the Kuortane Games in Finland in 2021. The last time he missed a podium finish was at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava in the Czech Republic in September 2018. These are incredible numbers, especially in a sports discipline in which India has historically under-achieved.