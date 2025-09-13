Four years after achieving his greatest triumph, Neeraj Chopra returns to Tokyo’s National Stadium hoping to defend his last remaining major title. Since 2021, Chopra has won and lost the Olympics and the Diamond League crown. But he is still the reigning world champion, and will lead the Indian challenge at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13-21 September.

The World Championships will bring to close yet another eventful season for the Indian javelin star. For it was the year when he finally breached the 90m barrier, a milestone that had been haunting him ever since he won the 2016 World U20 Championships with a national record of 86.48m. In 2025, Chopra also brought home, oversaw, and won, the first world-class international athletics event in India, the eponymous NC Classic, in Bengaluru in July.

More importantly, for the man who covets consistency, the 27-year-old did not drop below second place in any event he competed in this year. For 26 events in a row, Chopra has been among the top two finishers—the last time he finished third was at the Kuortane Games in Finland in 2021. The last time he missed a podium finish was at the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava in the Czech Republic in September 2018. These are incredible numbers, especially in a sports discipline in which India has historically under-achieved.

Before Chopra, independent India had not won a single track and field medal at the Olympics. On a sultry evening in August 2021, with empty stands bearing witness during the covid-19 pandemic-affected Games, Chopra unloaded that burden of history by winning the javelin gold at the deferred Tokyo Olympics. He followed it up by winning the Diamond League Final in Zurich in 2022 and completed the trinity of titles by claiming the 2023 World Championships gold in Budapest.

Even though he captured every big title in his sport, Chopra had fallen short of the 90m barrier—a threshold of excellence for javelin throwers, akin to the 10-second mark for 100m sprinters. The questions about the magic mark nagged him, sometimes clouded his confidence.

View Full Image Neeraj Chopra and other world class javelin athletes at the Neeraj Chopra Classic. (PTI)

Though Chopra maintained that winning medals was the priority, even he seemed frustrated about the elusive distance when, at the javelin final at the Paris Games, his rival Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan pulled off two throws over 90m—a monster throw of 92.97m won him the gold—while the Indian fell agonisingly short at 89.45m. He has set the bar so high that Chopra, along with the rest of the country, mourned a gold lost more than celebrating a silver gained.

But at the end of the 2024 season, Chopra underwent groin surgery in an attempt to finally compete pain-free. In February 2025, he started working with Czech legend Jan Železný—the absolute gold standard in javelin. Železný, 59, has crossed the 90m mark more than 50 times in his career and still holds the world record in javelin—98.48m set at the 1996 World Championships. Though not the biggest or tallest in the sport, Železný rose to the pinnacle with his exemplary technique. At the final step, the sinewy Czech star would arc his body almost into a “bow" shape to send the spear soaring into the sky. It all hinged on the transfer of power, and all that kinetic energy.

Chopra, who as a youngster, used Železný videos off YouTube as a training manual, has been soaking up all the knowledge from his coach.

In the first competition of the season, at the Doha Diamond League in May, he hurled the javelin across the 90m mark on his third attempt. As “90.23m" flashed across the screen, making his milestone official, Chopra pumped his fist and smiled a little smile. Though he had to settle for second place in Doha as Germany’s Julian Webber also crossed 90m for the first time, with a throw of 91.06m, he had silenced the demons.

“I wanted to see the path to 90m. Now that I’ve seen it, I’ll get better," Chopra, who became only the 25th man to cross the mark, said later. “I was consistently throwing 88-89m. I’m confident that I can now consistently throw 90m and beyond."

Also Read | Meet Saurav Ghosal, the comeback king of squash

After a stirring start to the season, Chopra has maintained the intensity by topping the charts at the Paris Diamond League and finishing second at the Diamond League Final in Zurich last month. He also put India on the athletics map, literally, by organising the first world-class international event, the NC Classic, where he was the host, a competitor and the winner. In a field comprising former Olympic champion Thomas Röhler and former world champion Julius Yego, Chopra triumphed with a throw of 86.18m.

Never one to rest on laurels, the Indian is still looking to improve.

“We are working a lot on the technique, and it is going well in training," he told reporters in New Delhi in July.

“But, somehow, I have not been able to implement it in competition. Bad habits slide in. My body stays too far left in the final phase. Due to that, a lot of strength and power that should transfer to the javelin is getting wasted. There are so many things I need to improve; I need a stronger core, more control. We are working a lot on the run-up as well. When I transition from run-up to the cross step, I am losing speed, which should not be happening. It should all flow in one smooth motion."

View Full Image India's World athletics squad.

Chopra will be hoping it all comes together at the World Championships in Tokyo. He will lead a 19-strong Indian contingent that includes javelin stars Sachin Yadav, Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav. It is the first time that four Indians are competing at a single event at the World Championships. The Indian squad also features Animesh Kujur, who became the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the marquee event. Kujur, who currently holds the 100m and 200m national record, will compete in the 200m after securing his place through world rankings (41).

Also in store is a showdown between Chopra and Nadeem. This will be the first clash between the two javelin stars from across the border since the Paris Olympics. Nadeem, who underwent calf surgery in July, has competed in just one event this season, and qualified for the world event with an 86.40m throw at the Asian Championships.

Early in the season, Chopra had declared that the World Championships were the main focus this year. “I did really well there during the Olympics, and it is a stadium that feels special to me," he told Olympics.com in June. With memory of that Olympic gold serving as a guiding light, Chopra will look to deliver an encore.

Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.