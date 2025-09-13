But at the end of the 2024 season, Chopra underwent groin surgery in an attempt to finally compete pain-free. In February 2025, he started working with Czech legend Jan Železný—the absolute gold standard in javelin. Železný, 59, has crossed the 90m mark more than 50 times in his career and still holds the world record in javelin—98.48m set at the 1996 World Championships. Though not the biggest or tallest in the sport, Železný rose to the pinnacle with his exemplary technique. At the final step, the sinewy Czech star would arc his body almost into a “bow" shape to send the spear soaring into the sky. It all hinged on the transfer of power, and all that kinetic energy.