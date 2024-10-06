Neha Dixit's book exposes the brutal underbelly of India’s ‘informal economy’
SummaryWritten after almost a decade of reporting, Neha Dixit's ‘The Many Lives of Syeda’ is an eye-opening work of extreme courage
One of the consequences of reading The Many Lives of Syeda X is that referring to what is called “the informal economy" in India will always henceforth seem a willful denial of reality. That part of the economy in Neha Dixit’s telling of many of the 50 jobs that her protagonist Syeda has worked at over a few decades is better described as a Dickensian brutalisation of a vulnerable workforce.