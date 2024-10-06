Neha Dixit's book exposes the brutal underbelly of India’s ‘informal economy’

In the span of a few pages in the first third of the book, these days in the lives of the Indian workers include an account of a school dropout, Javed, who makes a success of a business running a jeans washing unit; and the story of a raid on a gajak factory. The waste water, which contains acid used in making jeans, flowed into a swamp that had formed near the banks of the Yamuna. Nearby dairy owners warned the jeans washing unit owners about this and revenge quickly follows. “After a calf dies in the swamp, a month later Javed’s body is found in the same swamp… Fear for her other son, Junaid, settled inside Raziya (a close friend and neighbour of Syeda) like a ghost. She gave up construction work and entered the per-piece work life, slicing almond rejects for biscuits, cakes and ice cream for ₹20 per kilo."