Neha Sinha: The subtle charm of the flowers that keep time

Yet what I do find, especially at this time of the year, is another ordinary plant that keeps time. It grows on the least of things—cracks in concrete, gaps between pavements, between dust and rock. It is a plant of liminal spaces, and it opens its face when the sun is overhead, closing in protest as it goes down. This is the Portulaca, also called the ten-o-clock flower, and it carries its own lessons. This is a flower that doesn’t nurse expectations, nor carry wounds. If a bird or child breaks the stem, another plant may grow: you can propagate it simply by sticking a cutting in soil. It will grow in pots, but also under them, and it leaps from one pot to the other.