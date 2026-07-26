Neha Sinha: The subtle charm of the flowers that keep time

I was at the end of a book tour in Bengaluru when I spotted something bright in the paved courtyard of a historic bookstore. I had been surrounded by paper all day, and this thing was the very opposite in its feel. Velvety, possessing a kind of glad, un-curated quality: a florid plant shooting in every direction. The leaves were a bright spinach green, the branches crowned with elegant, hot-pink blossoms so that even from a distance—and belying the imperviousness of the concrete it spouted from—it gave out a fragrant, wafting smell. It was a happy sprawl having a conversation with everything around it.
Generations ago, our kith and kin may have known this plant and its blossoms by a different name: the four-o-clock flower, the Sandhya malati in Bengali, belle de nuit in French—all attuned to the fact that the flower comes awake when most others retire, in the evening, and through the night.