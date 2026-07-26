Neha Sinha: The subtle charm of the flowers that keep time

I was at the end of a book tour in Bengaluru when I spotted something bright in the paved courtyard of a historic bookstore. I had been surrounded by paper all day, and this thing was the very opposite in its feel. Velvety, possessing a kind of glad, un-curated quality: a florid plant shooting in every direction. The leaves were a bright spinach green, the branches crowned with elegant, hot-pink blossoms so that even from a distance—and belying the imperviousness of the concrete it spouted from—it gave out a fragrant, wafting smell. It was a happy sprawl having a conversation with everything around it.
I was at the end of a book tour in Bengaluru when I spotted something bright in the paved courtyard of a historic bookstore. I had been surrounded by paper all day, and this thing was the very opposite in its feel. Velvety, possessing a kind of glad, un-curated quality: a florid plant shooting in every direction. The leaves were a bright spinach green, the branches crowned with elegant, hot-pink blossoms so that even from a distance—and belying the imperviousness of the concrete it spouted from—it gave out a fragrant, wafting smell. It was a happy sprawl having a conversation with everything around it.
Generations ago, our kith and kin may have known this plant and its blossoms by a different name: the four-o-clock flower, the Sandhya malati in Bengali, belle de nuit in French—all attuned to the fact that the flower comes awake when most others retire, in the evening, and through the night.
Generations ago, our kith and kin may have known this plant and its blossoms by a different name: the four-o-clock flower, the Sandhya malati in Bengali, belle de nuit in French—all attuned to the fact that the flower comes awake when most others retire, in the evening, and through the night.
It was time to leave after my long day, but the flower imprinted itself on me, transforming the weary end of day, heralding the time of the moth, and the simpler, less hurried possibilities of the evening.
Across our lives, small, seemingly ordinary things in nature tell time with their own mechanisms. Insects like beetles, butterflies and moths have their own internal “clocks”—a circadian rhythm that tells them when to be active. Similarly, plants pick up cues on when to flower or bud, or change.
Flowers carry their own lessons
In the garden of my childhood stood an odd tree, planted by my grandfather. It had hairy leaves and not much by way of a trunk. The main event was the summer and autumnal flowering—the flower was something like a ruched cotton ball, complex and soft and ephemeral. Amazingly, the blossom changed colour as the day passed. The bloom started off as white, and as the hot days lengthened, it transformed to a pale pink, ending with a satisfying cotton-candy pink. The tree looked like a monument to time, age and memory—dotted with its own version of the three Fates—white flowers, pink flowers, and older ones that were dried and redder. The ruddy version of the flowers stayed on the tree for days, seemingly looking at the younger ones. This was the cotton rose—the Hibiscus mutabilis—and while I have been searching for it, I don’t find many specimens.
Yet what I do find, especially at this time of the year, is another ordinary plant that keeps time. It grows on the least of things—cracks in concrete, gaps between pavements, between dust and rock. It is a plant of liminal spaces, and it opens its face when the sun is overhead, closing in protest as it goes down. This is the Portulaca, also called the ten-o-clock flower, and it carries its own lessons. This is a flower that doesn’t nurse expectations, nor carry wounds. If a bird or child breaks the stem, another plant may grow: you can propagate it simply by sticking a cutting in soil. It will grow in pots, but also under them, and it leaps from one pot to the other.
A few years ago, apart from the larger Portulaca growing (itself) on my terrace—the way it does on cobblestoned paths in villages—I saw another plant in my pots. It had propagated in the driest pot which faced the wrath of full-day sun. The soil there was more stone than mulch, but from it peered a succulent with tiny, fleck-like pink flowers. This was the Portulaca pilosa, also called pigweed, or kiss me quick.
I could take no credit for these plants or their deep flushed beauty, and their defiance of the sun was a testament to the fact that all they wanted from me was a sort of non-threatening neglect. They didn’t seek regular watering, or manure, or garden shovels. Like the best of ordinary things, they were content to be left to their own devices—internal clocks included. The Portulaca survives, witnesses, and it is there.
In his new book, The Book of Birds, British writer Robert Macfarlane talks about not just identifying birds, but identifying with them. The idea is to notice that which is around us, and also see what it might mean to us. The act of noticing can in some cases be an act of care, or involvement. In looking for birds around me—the carnivorous Shikra, the nectar-loving Purple sunbird, the large Red-naped ibis that heads to its evening roost at a particular time of the gloaming, I have also found things that have steadied my life.
While searching for the ibis in the sky one evening, I stepped around a clump of Sada bahar—a flower more omnipresent than even the Portulaca and the Sandhya malati. Originally from Madagascar, the Sada bahar (or Vinca) has a simple pink and white flower which produces a pod full of seeds that burst into fine black parcels of life, flinging themselves on soil and germinating.
The plant can survive without regular watering—and is the source of cancer-curing drugs. I had started with one Sada bahar in one pot, so naturally I now had them in all pots. The plants grew at an angle, dipping over the edge of the pots and then shooting upwards, ellipses of longing and strength. And yet, as I looked towards the sky, my eye was caught by movement below: there was something fluttering over the flowers.
Heavy, whirring and rhythmic, it seemed like a circadian clock come to life, a bird perhaps, taking advantage of the overall silence of dusk, when many other pollinators were resting. And yet it was too dusty, too finely furred to be a bird. The light was leaking away and darkness creeping in, and at first all I could make out was that I was looking at a unique visitor. A moth like a bird, a large insect that hovered, hummingbird-like, keeping itself afloat by the rapid beat of determination and its short, strong wings. It was a Hummingbird hawk-moth.
A long, curved proboscis came out of the moth’s face and speared the Sada bahar flower which I hadn’t planted; so different from other moths and butterflies that sit on flowers instead of hovering. The whirring of its wings was steady, the tongue-spear precise, the business of sampling nectar a serious, life-sustaining one. The unusual shape of the hawk-moth has reminded people of the sphinx, and so it is classified in the Sphingidae family.
I had forgotten about the always-blooming Sada bahar flowers the way we forget about the things we see every day, workday after workday. It was the Sada bahar flower that had brought a whiff of American hummingbirds and Egyptian sphinx to me. The flowers were keeping time: they had kept time at protests, at hospitals, at roadsides, outside exam centres—those sites of heartbreak and nerves. They were keeping time again now: as the day slipped away, it was the time to feel wonder.
Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist whose most recent book is Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi.