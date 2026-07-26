Neha Sinha: The subtle charm of the flowers that keep time

Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist and author who contributes to Mint's weekend Lounge magazine.Read more

She has a special interest in lesser-known and neglected species and habitats—those considered ugly or scrawny. Awarded for both her conservation work and her writing, she is known for blending the rigours of conservation and environment with compelling literary flair. In a conservation career that spans a decade and a half, she has worked on migratory birds, wetlands, environmental policy and tigers. Her latest book is Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi (2026), which traces wildlife and personal ecological histories in the Delhi National Capital region. Her bestselling first book, Wild and Wilful, draws a portrait of 15 iconic Indian species of wildlife, and has received wide critical acclaim.<br><br>As part of her conservation work, Neha has worked closely with governments and local communities, creating the iconic Amur falcon conservation project, working on important bird areas, and the mainstreaming of bird conservation in India. Her extremely popular X account is full of posts about urban wildlife as well as those taking a deep look at India's natural landscapes.

Read Less