We begin looking at the birds, their calls knitting a temporary safety blanket around us. A Verditer flycatcher, powder-blue with a black ninja mask on his face, sallies for bugs from a dry tree. Above it, the sky matches the bird’s plumage almost effortlessly. Yesterday’s angry and sudden storm seems like it was last year’s. Pine trees stick their needles out to snag the cotton-wool of the clouds. The sound of cuckoos rises in the air, a rising crescendo—the Common cuckoo (the call is “cuckoo, cuckoo") and the common hawk cuckoo (it repeatedly shrieks “brainfever, brainfever"). There is the buzz and drill of the Rufous sibia, a rufous-and-black bird which is briefly inspecting the last of the pink rhododendrons. The bird pauses and breaks into a melody which sounds like pennies falling down the stairs—warbling, tinkling, making you richer. There are wild flowers everywhere—Himalayan daisies, the hint of strawberries, the rhododendrons on the trees. The plains sigh in the heat, but the mountains always make you believe you are in a different time zone, a different season. It is the closest to being in “another place" that I can think of.