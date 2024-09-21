Keep the big trees and the birds will stay

Yet one bird that still makes it through the 1990s to the present like living, connective tissue is the Grey hornbill. The Grey hornbill is a long-lashed, ash-grey hornbill with a sweet tooth for fruits and figs. Like other hornbills it likes big, old trees to sit on or feed from, making it explicit that only living wood of a certain vintage will do. I first saw them in the 1990s, when I was just learning about birds. A hornbill couple was sitting on a bakain tree, tossing the round, hard fruit into the air and then popping them into their mouth. The throw and the head catch seemed both stylish and playful—like watching a thoroughbred stallion toss its grand head or a dolphin leap through water just because it could. Then I saw one of the birds tuck fruit into its huge casque to feed the other. (This is practice for mating and breeding strategy—the male hornbill seals the female in a hole in a tree and feeds her, and by extension their chick, through an opening in the sealed nest. For a time then, the entire family thus depends on the male for survival.) The calls of these big birds rang shockingly loud and unerringly primeval—it was like watching dinosaurs claim the tree, the soundscape, and the sky. I rushed to tell my parents I had seen large birds with large beaks, unlike any I had seen before. They nodded placatingly because my series of facts sounded fictional. As I have observed dozens of hornbills through the years since, I am struck by the dualities they embody. Though they love fruit, they also pick up chicks of other birds to feed on. They make noisy, low flights but their outstretched wings—confident and wide—give an impression of incredible stillness.