Neha Sinha: The forest teaches us ways of seeing

There are only a few places in the world where one feels time just stops, or like payasam falling from a ladle—it moves in an especially slow trickle. A place where you, and what you think, aren’t the main event. In these cathedrals bound in time, all you can do is surrender to your senses.
The forest is one of these places. Old places walled by trees, textured with grasses, roofed by canopies, with windows of light between tree crowns; a place which feels like a house, gathered and complete in itself. This monsoon, we were in the central Indian forest, which many have read about before they tread in it. The Jungle Book has immortalised stands of forest rife with snakes, bears, leopards and a surly tiger. Several safari images we see come from this landscape—under Sal trees growing tall and straight, close to boulders arranged like a giant’s playthings, with cicadas chirping and the rains washing weariness off the land. That day, grass arrowed up and tufted over the ground. One particular grass was severe-looking, containing all the thorny, proud energy of a palm tree in a low plant. We scanned the area for wildlife.
A White-eyed buzzard, eyes pale but flashing, looked out from behind a tree. A pair of drongos courted, snipping in and out of vines that hung over a tree. A Crested-serpent eagle, wet and a little sorry looking, sat like a sculpture on a dead tree. We were looking for deer, tigers, leopards, everything. But the vegetation, freshly energised with the rain—a rain which still fell, softly fuzzing the place—made spotting anything difficult. Something had died, and the stench slapped our faces. We looked again. A rock on the road could have been a nightjar, a browned leaf a hare, a flash of things could be a tiger. Nothing was visible in any convenient manner.
Beauty of the unseen
And this was exactly the point. The forest does not always reveal its creatures, and you have to accept this fortune with the grace you reserve for a generous aunt with a more impressive temperament than yours.
And, not being able to sight something may nevertheless add to our vision.
In 1939, F.W. Champion, the British forester who first photographed tigers using a camera trap, wrote about the beauty of the half-seen (or the unseen). “This is one of the most fascinating features of the jungles of India, where the sight of thousands of horned animals with stray parties of lions such as is commonly seen on the open veldt of Africa simply does not exist. Many objects, both animate and inanimate, tend to become more beautiful when half-veiled or when seen in dim light, which endows them with a romance and mystery that disappears in the strong light of open spaces.”