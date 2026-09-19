Neha Sinha: The forest teaches us ways of seeing

The things we miss

The rain slowed. In a leisurely manner, the sun rolled out of the clouds, throwing shafts of gold in a few chosen places. Langurs came out from the trees, arranging themselves in a chic roundtable. Some of them were backlit, looking suspiciously haloed. The colours of the forest popped, the langurs pearly, the trees emerald, the grasses gold and green. I counted the monkeys, and the underbrush rustled. From between the Cheend, a movement, elegant and decisive. A tiger emerged. His head periscoped at us, the movement full of assurance. A slight snarl, black lips pulling back, canines bared in the tiger arrogance we all love. As the young male moved, getting a clear view was impossible. Our gaze was cut by grasses, Sal trees, and monsoon-drunk bushes. I craned my head from side to side, but realised that this is the way a tiger should be seen: through lineated grass, the stripes on its body becoming one with the vegetation, confusing the eye, bewildering the senses, making the loping tiger look bigger one second, invisible the next. You often come away from the forest second-guessing what you saw, wondering if the creature was a trick of the light, or a wish made solid.