Neha Sinha: The forest teaches us ways of seeing

The forest is one of these places. Old places walled by trees, textured with grasses, roofed by canopies, with windows of light between tree crowns; a place which feels like a house, gathered and complete in itself. This monsoon, we were in the central Indian forest, which many have read about before they tread in it. The Jungle Book has immortalised stands of forest rife with snakes, bears, leopards and a surly tiger. Several safari images we see come from this landscape—under Sal trees growing tall and straight, close to boulders arranged like a giant’s playthings, with cicadas chirping and the rains washing weariness off the land. That day, grass arrowed up and tufted over the ground. One particular grass was severe-looking, containing all the thorny, proud energy of a palm tree in a low plant. We scanned the area for wildlife.