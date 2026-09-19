Neha Sinha: The forest teaches us ways of seeing

There are only a few places in the world where one feels time just stops, or like payasam falling from a ladle—it moves in an especially slow trickle. A place where you, and what you think, aren’t the main event. In these cathedrals bound in time, all you can do is surrender to your senses.
There are only a few places in the world where one feels time just stops, or like payasam falling from a ladle—it moves in an especially slow trickle. A place where you, and what you think, aren’t the main event. In these cathedrals bound in time, all you can do is surrender to your senses.
The forest is one of these places. Old places walled by trees, textured with grasses, roofed by canopies, with windows of light between tree crowns; a place which feels like a house, gathered and complete in itself. This monsoon, we were in the central Indian forest, which many have read about before they tread in it. The Jungle Book has immortalised stands of forest rife with snakes, bears, leopards and a surly tiger. Several safari images we see come from this landscape—under Sal trees growing tall and straight, close to boulders arranged like a giant’s playthings, with cicadas chirping and the rains washing weariness off the land. That day, grass arrowed up and tufted over the ground. One particular grass was severe-looking, containing all the thorny, proud energy of a palm tree in a low plant. We scanned the area for wildlife.
The forest is one of these places. Old places walled by trees, textured with grasses, roofed by canopies, with windows of light between tree crowns; a place which feels like a house, gathered and complete in itself. This monsoon, we were in the central Indian forest, which many have read about before they tread in it. The Jungle Book has immortalised stands of forest rife with snakes, bears, leopards and a surly tiger. Several safari images we see come from this landscape—under Sal trees growing tall and straight, close to boulders arranged like a giant’s playthings, with cicadas chirping and the rains washing weariness off the land. That day, grass arrowed up and tufted over the ground. One particular grass was severe-looking, containing all the thorny, proud energy of a palm tree in a low plant. We scanned the area for wildlife.
A White-eyed buzzard, eyes pale but flashing, looked out from behind a tree. A pair of drongos courted, snipping in and out of vines that hung over a tree. A Crested-serpent eagle, wet and a little sorry looking, sat like a sculpture on a dead tree. We were looking for deer, tigers, leopards, everything. But the vegetation, freshly energised with the rain—a rain which still fell, softly fuzzing the place—made spotting anything difficult. Something had died, and the stench slapped our faces. We looked again. A rock on the road could have been a nightjar, a browned leaf a hare, a flash of things could be a tiger. Nothing was visible in any convenient manner.
Beauty of the unseen
And this was exactly the point. The forest does not always reveal its creatures, and you have to accept this fortune with the grace you reserve for a generous aunt with a more impressive temperament than yours.
And, not being able to sight something may nevertheless add to our vision.
In 1939, F.W. Champion, the British forester who first photographed tigers using a camera trap, wrote about the beauty of the half-seen (or the unseen). “This is one of the most fascinating features of the jungles of India, where the sight of thousands of horned animals with stray parties of lions such as is commonly seen on the open veldt of Africa simply does not exist. Many objects, both animate and inanimate, tend to become more beautiful when half-veiled or when seen in dim light, which endows them with a romance and mystery that disappears in the strong light of open spaces.”
And sometimes, we are watched too: “A pair of luminous eyes nervously peeping round a bush, the sleek form of a leopard gliding silently along a dark forest path, the outlines of a family party of markhor seen dimly through a mountain cloud give a far deeper impression of the romance of the jungle than crowds of zebra standing about on an open plain where they might just as well be in an open-air zoo,” he added.
As wildlifers who know animals decide if and when they want to be seen, we were ready to come back with nothing but the sighting of trees. On closer inspection, the spiky “grass” was the Phoenix acaulis, a palm which is also called Cheend. Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh derives its name from Cheend. Nearby, dark tree trunks had little mushrooms growing on them, as white and tender as eyes. The smells alternated between wet soil, dead carcass, and bugs. It felt like dye mixing in our bodies, and us emerging a different colour, a shade quieter, our cores straighter.
“To reach a wild place was, for me, to step out of human history,” writes Robert Macfarlane in The Wild Places. In some forests—apart from a sense of slowing of time—there is the sense that wild, ecological processes come before the extent of the human hand, that these are places majorly shaped by creatures, rain and the wind.
The things we miss
The rain slowed. In a leisurely manner, the sun rolled out of the clouds, throwing shafts of gold in a few chosen places. Langurs came out from the trees, arranging themselves in a chic roundtable. Some of them were backlit, looking suspiciously haloed. The colours of the forest popped, the langurs pearly, the trees emerald, the grasses gold and green. I counted the monkeys, and the underbrush rustled. From between the Cheend, a movement, elegant and decisive. A tiger emerged. His head periscoped at us, the movement full of assurance. A slight snarl, black lips pulling back, canines bared in the tiger arrogance we all love. As the young male moved, getting a clear view was impossible. Our gaze was cut by grasses, Sal trees, and monsoon-drunk bushes. I craned my head from side to side, but realised that this is the way a tiger should be seen: through lineated grass, the stripes on its body becoming one with the vegetation, confusing the eye, bewildering the senses, making the loping tiger look bigger one second, invisible the next. You often come away from the forest second-guessing what you saw, wondering if the creature was a trick of the light, or a wish made solid.
Yet though we might not always be able to sight tigers—or other wildlife in their habitat—there are some very real, corporeal things they need from us.
In 2016, a tigress was born in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. In 2022, camera traps in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve picked up the same tigress. Sometime around the covid-19 pandemic, Jhumri the tigress had moved 200 kilometres from Bandhavgarh to Achanakmar, a route that could have encountered railway lines and big roads. Jhumri has given birth to multiple tiger litters, and thanks to tigresses like her, the number of tigers in Achanakmar has more than doubled.
It was a camera trap image that helped identify the tigress—F.W. Champion would be proud—but though a tigress raising cubs or moving hundreds of kilometres may not always be easy to see, tigers like Jhumri need functional and safe connectivity between forests. Their path should have adequate cover, undisturbed by fragmentation and the threat of big roads, so they can establish their territories, and in some cases, change the destiny of the places they settle in.
And so there is the other thing wildlife teaches us: there is more to see than meets the eye, and not seeing something doesn’t mean it isn’t there. That we must look not just for a sighting, but also for signs—the splatter of droppings, nail-etchings on trees, the dens of those that live amongst rocks, the smell of a guarded carcass. Our eyes are one way to see. The forest teaches many other ways to look.
Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist and author of Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi.