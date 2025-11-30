Neha Sinha: How India’s wilderness turns familiar sounds into mysteries

And so that day in Uttarakhand, I put down the creaks and “knocks" to the wind and wildlife. I ventured into the forest, and came back with sightings both haunting and sunlit: a Spotted owlet sitting in the half light of pre-dawn, looking at something only it could see. A Pied hornbill couple sitting on a tree that was long dead. A Changeable hawk-eagle looking like an alien with the sun behind it. Other animals that moved through the bush, and at the side of my eyes, but could never be properly spotted. A shrike with its kill impaled on a thorn, unsentimental in its own way.