It was a regular sort of day: hot, peppered with humidity, blending into the sameness of week days. I was walking in a park in Delhi. It was hard to focus on my surroundings in the heat though, and I marched single-mindedly towards an inky, wet patch of shade. I wasn’t the only one. Ahead of me, a large bird streaked across the ground, reaching the shade first. It paused and cocked its head. Then it smoothly stabbed the ground with its long and curved beak. That beak re-emerged a moment later, scythe-like, and in it writhed a long snake in the last throes of life. In a second the snake was gone, and the ibis had had its meal. It strode ahead again, stabbing the ground like it hadn’t just consumed a long snake with the ease of a girl slurping down ramen.
Neha Sinha: How the Red-naped ibis has learned to thrive in urban areas
It was a regular sort of day: hot, peppered with humidity, blending into the sameness of week days. I was walking in a park in Delhi. It was hard to focus on my surroundings in the heat though, and I marched single-mindedly towards an inky, wet patch of shade. I wasn’t the only one. Ahead of me, a large bird streaked across the ground, reaching the shade first. It paused and cocked its head. Then it smoothly stabbed the ground with its long and curved beak. That beak re-emerged a moment later, scythe-like, and in it writhed a long snake in the last throes of life. In a second the snake was gone, and the ibis had had its meal. It strode ahead again, stabbing the ground like it hadn’t just consumed a long snake with the ease of a girl slurping down ramen.
About the Author
Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist and author who contributes to Mint's weekend Lounge magazine. She has a special interest in lesser-known and neglected species and habitats—those considered ugly or scrawny. Awarded for both her conservation work and her writing, she is known for blending the rigours of conservation and environment with compelling literary flair. In a conservation career that spans a decade and a half, she has worked on migratory birds, wetlands, environmental policy and tigers. Her latest book is Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi (2026), which traces wildlife and personal ecological histories in the Delhi National Capital region. Her bestselling first book, Wild and Wilful, draws a portrait of 15 iconic Indian species of wildlife, and has received wide critical acclaim.<br><br>As part of her conservation work, Neha has worked closely with governments and local communities, creating the iconic Amur falcon conservation project, working on important bird areas, and the mainstreaming of bird conservation in India. Her extremely popular X account is full of posts about urban wildlife as well as those taking a deep look at India's natural landscapes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More