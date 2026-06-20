Neha Sinha: How the Red-naped ibis has learned to thrive in urban areas

It was a regular sort of day: hot, peppered with humidity, blending into the sameness of week days. I was walking in a park in Delhi. It was hard to focus on my surroundings in the heat though, and I marched single-mindedly towards an inky, wet patch of shade. I wasn’t the only one. Ahead of me, a large bird streaked across the ground, reaching the shade first. It paused and cocked its head. Then it smoothly stabbed the ground with its long and curved beak. That beak re-emerged a moment later, scythe-like, and in it writhed a long snake in the last throes of life. In a second the snake was gone, and the ibis had had its meal. It strode ahead again, stabbing the ground like it hadn’t just consumed a long snake with the ease of a girl slurping down ramen.
It was a regular sort of day: hot, peppered with humidity, blending into the sameness of week days. I was walking in a park in Delhi. It was hard to focus on my surroundings in the heat though, and I marched single-mindedly towards an inky, wet patch of shade. I wasn’t the only one. Ahead of me, a large bird streaked across the ground, reaching the shade first. It paused and cocked its head. Then it smoothly stabbed the ground with its long and curved beak. That beak re-emerged a moment later, scythe-like, and in it writhed a long snake in the last throes of life. In a second the snake was gone, and the ibis had had its meal. It strode ahead again, stabbing the ground like it hadn’t just consumed a long snake with the ease of a girl slurping down ramen.
All I had seen of the snake was an impression of stripes, a sinuous body lashing with fear.
“Well, that was an instant noodle,” I said to myself.
Over the next few years, there were many more Red-naped ibis to see. Each time I watched them, the birds were unforgettable. They had charcoal-black bodies the colour and sheen of 2B pencil granite. The top of their heads were covered in red, their legs were pink, and their wings were iridescent. They marched on their long, waterbird legs, and brandished their scythe-beaks with the precision of doctors. When they flew, white patches shone from their wings. The birds looked like they had seen it all, outlasted us all—their images were on knock-offs of Egyptian papyrus in our drawing rooms; and in person, they looked more dinosaur-like than any other common bird I had seen. I saw them in almost every city.
On the clipped lawns of North and South Blocks on Delhi’s Raisina Hill—the places from where the government veritably runs—ibis walked the grass, their gaze as probing as the seriousness of the surroundings. In the countryside, I saw them on trees and radio towers, and in cities I saw them sitting gargoyle-like at the very top of lamp-posts, even when the air sizzled with heat.
Despite everything, Red-naped ibis is doing well, perhaps even thriving.
The State of India’s Birds 2023 report, an assessment of over 900 bird species in India, finds that Red-naped ibis—much like the Indian peafowl—have increased in the country. This isn’t true for all ibis species. In the Alps, an ambitious plan to revive Northern bald ibis populations involved humans from an Austrian conservation group teaching hand-reared chicks how to migrate, by getting the birds to follow them as they flew ahead in ultralight aircraft (while singing German songs to the birds). Towards the East, the Giant Ibis, mainly found in Cambodia, is critically endangered.
Perhaps the reason for the Red-naped doing well is its flexibility of behaviour. Though the Red-naped ibis is found in soggy places, it hunts even in places without water. It seems to make do with what it gets; and observing it made me learn another lesson: eat what you can.
It was the covid pandemic and I would only get fleeting glimpses of the semal trees which flower only once a year in spring. Like everyone else, I craved the freedom of being able to roam, to see the world outside, to taste the fleeting spring. At the tail-end of the pandemic, I managed to find a massive semal tree bedecked in red flowers—and what looked like black chickens. The sun was in my eyes, and I couldn’t see well at first. A small black speck floated towards the “chickens”, and went on to peck the latter.
Reaching closer, neck craning, I realised the semal tree was an ibis roost, and there were eight ibis on the tree. House crows, those famously opinionated birds, had come to break up the ibis party. Two more crows arrived, cawing furiously. An ibis opened its beak, letting out an ear-splitting, prehistoric call. It was a call that seemed to peel back the years: the urgent sound of a siren, of a predator, of childhood stories that were a little scary. I kept watching, returning to the trees as often as I could. I observed the birds sipped semal nectar, as daintily as diaphanous sunbirds.
In a 2022 paper in Stork, Ibis and Spoonbill journal, Charan et al find that the Red-naped diet extends even further: the birds fish when they can, hunt Blue rock pigeons, and similar to vultures, also feed on bone marrow. Apart from their diet, the birds also nest in a variety of places—on mobile towers, light poles and trees. It has learned to thrive even in disturbed places. I felt there was a message worth imbibing: how to do well even in noisy, disturbed places, becoming truly urban from a previously bucolic existence.
It is perhaps the mission of my life to shine a light—sometimes a spotlight—on wild creatures. I was coaxing a friend to walk with me to spot some birds. “I won’t be able to see anything,” she grumbled. “I like birds, but they don’t like me. They always fly away when I spot them,” she said. “We will see something,” I assured her. “Maybe even hornbills”, I added. (This was to come true a year later—the same garden hosted a singularly determined Pied hornbill, who fed multiple Grey hornbill chicks in various nests—the subject of my last column.)
That day, we walked amidst the trees, looking for birds. Jungle babblers sprung from branch to branch—too small, too far for my friend to fully appreciate. Grey hornbills called from thickly leafed branches, deftly hidden from sight. We were nearly at the exit, when we spotted a large, confident bird on the ground, so intent on finding grub that it paid us no mind.
We crept closer to the ibis. “Go on, go nearer,” I whispered to my friend. She went forward, a little disbelievingly. “Ohmygod, ohmygod, the bird is still here”, she whispered back. The ibis, by now used to cameras, people, and food both hunted and scavenged, kept going about its business. “I can’t believe it!” my friend said to me, rosy-cheeked, looking years younger. “I can’t believe I found my bird!”
Just two days later, stepping into an important meeting at the India International Centre in Delhi, a call rend the air: a Red-naped ibis calling from a roost on a towering eucalyptus tree, perhaps the very same bird my friend had seen. The call snapped me out of a cloud of stress I was under, and I turned to look at the birds. The ibis were, as usual, nonchalant, preening and settling in, above the heat of office stresses and panels, looking like cool pterodactyls in the fading evening light.
Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist and author of Wild Capital: Discovering Nature in Delhi.