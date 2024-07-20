This monsoon, bring a bit of the forest into your garden
SummaryThe monsoon is a good time to make sure our gardens can grow a little wild, perhaps a little weedy. Here are a few small ways you can do so
In the monsoon, they seem bigger, wilder, more ferocious.
They have a kind of hunger, sharper angles, and needle points that are like rows of teeth. They have a new-found presence that takes up space rather than being part of the background.
When it rains, it’s the time for the quietest parts of nature to take centre stage. It’s the rise of the plants.
As water tumbles down, plants arrow upwards to receive the bounty of rainwater. Grasses become tall and jagged, more like spikes than an underfoot carpet. Seedlings rush up with a giddy speed—their rate of growth in the monsoon is unparalleled to any other time of the year. Single centimetres of soil harbour seeds which sprout forth like they are listening to plant rock music; and what was dusty yesterday turns into rich loam.