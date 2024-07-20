This monsoon, bring a bit of the forest into your garden

Also Read How extreme heat casts a shadow on the Paris Olympics

First come the grasses. A knot of thick, wild grass emerges in emerald slashes. That soft emerald will soon become a resilient bottle green. A neon-green sapling slowly unfurls: a tiny thing which will one day become a giant neem tree. A bird might have dropped the seed in the pot, after eating the fruit. Then there is a thistle plant that pushes for space on the pot—most would consider it a weed, but not all weeds are bad. And then, there is a patch of darkness. A plant with scratchy leaves which give off a faint minty smell. This is the Lantana camara, one of the worst invasive species on earth. Given a chance, Lantana will take over acres of gardens, forests, abandoned plots and grasslands. It should be rooted out from every garden.