The law of the jungle is civil
SummaryThe forest hones the mind and the body in a way that quietens the mind. In a world of senseless brutality, it also provides templates for courage
Through silvery, gentle rain, we looked at the rocks of Gondwana in central India. Towering ridges rose above us, taller than malls and statues. We stopped near beautiful rocks—sandstone and mudstone—braided with raindrops, graffiti and sometimes, ancient rock paintings. As we walked, thorns got into our shoes. Fallen sal leaves were rain-slicked and slippery, and rock faces were sheened with brilliant, glowing moss. It was easy to tumble and crack one’s head, egg-like, on the ridges we were admiring.
We could occasionally hold a slender tree trunk while climbing, but this was support with caveats. Hairy caterpillars rested on many of the trees. Their bodies were covered with a fine, blackish fuzz, looking like shoe brushes. The fuzz creates a stinging, nettle-like sensation when touched, and would leave you with a blooming rash as a souvenir. It wouldn’t do to hold a tree and then get barbed, so the climb meant relying on burning thighs and long, steadying gulps of air.
We walk quite a bit in life, in different ways. A brisk trot at work. A meander on the weekends. A tangled relaxation of limbs when at parties. A sloping, defeated end-of-the-day shuffle. But walking in the forest is a different beast: it is loping, it is crouching, it is a firm planting of one’s feet in sandy substrate, it is stepping lightly on leaves as slippery as ice cubes, it is ignoring the prick of thorns and the gasp of knees, it is finding the best economy of motion to serve pace, energy-saving, and efficiency. Like many others, I perhaps really learned to walk in the forest. And on my monsoonal trek, trying to climb and yet not slip, I re-learned walking.
When it wasn’t raining, the sky was a solid blue worth stopping for. And then we would walk again. We walked to cover area, we walked to find more caves, we walked in a manner that paid attention to where we were stepping and what we were avoiding. And so, the act of walking was in itself a feat of attention. So different from the treadmill: this was a coming together of mind and body in a way that wouldn’t tolerate switching off.