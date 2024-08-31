The law of the jungle is civil

Through silvery, gentle rain, we looked at the rocks of Gondwana in central India. Towering ridges rose above us, taller than malls and statues. We stopped near beautiful rocks—sandstone and mudstone—braided with raindrops, graffiti and sometimes, ancient rock paintings. As we walked, thorns got into our shoes. Fallen sal leaves were rain-slicked and slippery, and rock faces were sheened with brilliant, glowing moss. It was easy to tumble and crack one’s head, egg-like, on the ridges we were admiring.

We could occasionally hold a slender tree trunk while climbing, but this was support with caveats. Hairy caterpillars rested on many of the trees. Their bodies were covered with a fine, blackish fuzz, looking like shoe brushes. The fuzz creates a stinging, nettle-like sensation when touched, and would leave you with a blooming rash as a souvenir. It wouldn’t do to hold a tree and then get barbed, so the climb meant relying on burning thighs and long, steadying gulps of air.

We walk quite a bit in life, in different ways. A brisk trot at work. A meander on the weekends. A tangled relaxation of limbs when at parties. A sloping, defeated end-of-the-day shuffle. But walking in the forest is a different beast: it is loping, it is crouching, it is a firm planting of one’s feet in sandy substrate, it is stepping lightly on leaves as slippery as ice cubes, it is ignoring the prick of thorns and the gasp of knees, it is finding the best economy of motion to serve pace, energy-saving, and efficiency. Like many others, I perhaps really learned to walk in the forest. And on my monsoonal trek, trying to climb and yet not slip, I re-learned walking.

When it wasn’t raining, the sky was a solid blue worth stopping for. And then we would walk again. We walked to cover area, we walked to find more caves, we walked in a manner that paid attention to where we were stepping and what we were avoiding. And so, the act of walking was in itself a feat of attention. So different from the treadmill: this was a coming together of mind and body in a way that wouldn’t tolerate switching off.

It was tiring, it was exhilarating. We found a hare crouched under a tree, still as a ruddy rock. We heard Malabar pied hornbill calls break the air. There were no other anthropogenic sounds, because our phones had no signal, and our other devices were bundled against the rain. We saw no people, which is a double-edged sword. If anything happened to us, we would have to make our own blistered way into the wider world. But as they say, it’s the climb, not the peak, that is the main thing. Completing the walk felt like strength, like achievement. The best kind of accomplishment—one you can never fully explain to another, sans documentation in the dark or the rain, sans finding the correct words to describe this: “I was terrified and crushingly alone, but I was also exhilarated and the birds were calling."

The thing about being out in nature is that it strengthens you. It fortifies your physical skills of coordination and strength and endurance and discomfort. But it also teaches you to be alone, both stoically and joyfully. You learn to smile through injuries, to look out for your teammates, to share water and a funny story, and then close your mouth and open your ears to jungle sounds for hours on end. Yet, for women, it can be something of a contradiction to access isolated nature. You need company in really remote places, and trusted last-mile connectivity. You need to feel safe in places without human witnesses, and you need to be able to travel in ways that are unconventional. Often, you encounter the solid wall of patriarchy in the places you visit—a cab driver who doesn’t take instructions from women, a hotel receptionist asking why you’re without a family in the mofussil town adjoining the forest, a leering passenger on a train or bus violating your personal space. The jungle can seem cut-off for those who don’t have the privilege of a trustworthy ecosystem, and sometimes, wealth.

As we came out of the forests of Satpura recently, catching up on news from civilisation, our hearts sank on reading about the rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. In the way that it shocks you senseless, each case of assault feels like one has never heard about such an incident before. Each violated woman feels familiar. Each allegation of systemic cover-up is fistfuls of salt on gaping wounds. “This isn’t the civilised world", I say aloud. “This is barbaric. It’s the forest that is civilised. It has rules."

Forest rules are intuitive, but they are there. The walker knows just how much pressure she can put on moss-covered rock so she doesn’t slip, just how tensile living sal wood is before it snaps, how the forest is furious before a storm and nourishing afterwards, with pellucid pools under trees. She knows how a cobra hisses before it strikes and so she can watch out for danger in nature.

As for the “real" world—the one outside forests—my friends and I have no answers. We don’t know when rapes will stop, when women will be safe, and where they will be safe. Our evening protests feel like water crashing against rock: raising fury but bringing no long-term changes. I instead find myself remembering the forest, and how it provides strength. And despite the challenges, I ask my friends to join me there.

The forest hones the mind and the body in a way that quietens the mind. In a world of senseless brutality, the forest provides templates for courage. That day as the rain clouds exhausted themselves, an Oakleaf butterfly settled on browned sal leaves. The sun was breaking through wisps of clouds, and rays backlit the butterfly. It was orange and blue but also gilded by the sun. Its form was incandescent, like it was a source of light. It was one of those monsoon moments which are gone in a flash as another storm gathered.

I remembered the strength of the hare, sitting in the rain like a trooper, and the resilience of the woolly caterpillars, prickly, but ultimately soft-bodied. My female companions walk trails and climb hills and remember such moments as acts of resistance—as acts of strength-building, attention-gathering, community-fostering and inner peace. They see these too as acts of independence.

People thriving in patriarchal set-ups have not inspired me. I am waiting for courts and cops and schools and colonies to act; to raise better men, and to grow spines and guts to bring criminals to justice. The world is chaotic, the politicians are cynical. We will keep walking for and asking for change. Meanwhile, I steal courage from the forest.

Neha Sinha is a conservation biologist and author of Wild And Wilful: Tales Of 15 Iconic Indian Species

