The law of the jungle is civil

The thing about being out in nature is that it strengthens you. It fortifies your physical skills of coordination and strength and endurance and discomfort. But it also teaches you to be alone, both stoically and joyfully. You learn to smile through injuries, to look out for your teammates, to share water and a funny story, and then close your mouth and open your ears to jungle sounds for hours on end. Yet, for women, it can be something of a contradiction to access isolated nature. You need company in really remote places, and trusted last-mile connectivity. You need to feel safe in places without human witnesses, and you need to be able to travel in ways that are unconventional. Often, you encounter the solid wall of patriarchy in the places you visit—a cab driver who doesn’t take instructions from women, a hotel receptionist asking why you’re without a family in the mofussil town adjoining the forest, a leering passenger on a train or bus violating your personal space. The jungle can seem cut-off for those who don’t have the privilege of a trustworthy ecosystem, and sometimes, wealth.