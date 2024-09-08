The diplomats who built India’s foreign policy
SummaryThe Indian Foreign Service's history comes alive through the dynamic individuals who formed its policies
At a time when it is fashionable in some circles to assert that India’s “real independence" came in 2014, and everything that took place before that was “slavery", Kallol Bhattacherjee has done a great service. His book, Nehru’s First Recruits: The Diplomats Who Built Independent India’s Foreign Policy, is a reminder that India’s foreign policy did not take shape in the hands of the current external affairs ministry, but has been built on a long legacy of a storied foreign service founded in 1948 by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
As the title suggests, Bhattacherjee’s book is about India’s very first diplomats, the men and women recruited to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in the first dozen years after independence who helped shaped an independent foreign policy for a country that had been a British colony for nearly two centuries. Through their stories, the author—a journalist who has been reporting on India’s foreign policy for more than two decades—has woven a narrative of India’s early and expansive engagement with the world even as its leaders were preoccupied with steering a big ship—large, poor, diverse and democratic—through the choppy waters of communalism, sectarianism and wars with various neighbours.