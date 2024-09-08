The diplomats who built India’s foreign policy

“1955 was the year of Indian diplomacy; it’s when New Delhi emerged as one of the most visited capitals of the post-colonial world," writes Bhattacherjee. Apart from the Bandung Conference, Nehru rekindled ties with the then Soviet Union and visited the country. Later in the year, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev and Premier Nicolai Bulganin arrived in Delhi. “The Soviets had given a grand welcome to Nehru, and the understanding was that the Indian welcome would have to match that of Moscow," he writes. The job fell on Mirza Rashid Ali Baig, the ministry’s protocol officer, who got his wife to help him plan the extravaganza. The lengths to which Baig went to put up the grand welcome tells us that the G20 hoopla that we all recently witnessed in Delhi also follows in a long tradition of extravagance that began seven decades ago.