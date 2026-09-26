Nepal floods: A Bihar village grapples with loss and crushing debt

Soon, the village drowned in a wave of distress. Families of the five men still in Nepal abandoned whatever they were doing to make calls. It was all they did for the next 24 hours. Karan even went to the local police station that evening to register a complaint that his brother had gone missing in the Nepal floods, without fully knowing the extent of the catastrophe. Over the next few days, four of the missing workers would find their way home to Anjni, and as each one struggled back and recounted their stories, Jitendra’s family’s hopes waned.