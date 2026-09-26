Nepal floods: A Bihar village grapples with loss and crushing debt

SARAN, Bihar
Pintoo Kumar was scrolling on Facebook when a terrifying visual appeared on his screen. A massive wall of muddy, brown roaring water was eating everything in its way—homes, people, roads, and bridges. He recognised it immediately; the hills, the towns, the JCBs, and especially the men in orange jackets and yellow helmets, running for their lives.
He was watching it in Anjni village in Bihar’s Saran district, almost 370km away from Nepal’s Rasuwa, one of the districts hit hardest by the catastrophic Nepal floods on 26 August.
Just a fortnight ago, he was at the same spot in Rasuwa, wearing the same orange jacket and yellow helmet. He was one among the hundreds of workers contracted to Andritz, an Austrian technology group, building the 216MW Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project, in Rasuwa on the Nepal-Tibet border.
More than 1,300 people have died, 13,000 rescued and over 5,000 people are still missing since that day. The flood also tore apart nearly a dozen hydropower projects in the Trishuli river basin in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, including Andritz’s Upper Trishuli-1 project.
At the time of the disaster, 245 workers were at the Upper Trishuli-1 site. Of them, 152 were rescued and three died. But, 90 are still missing, of which 48 are Indians, most from Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand. Overall, 900 workers, nearly half of them migrants, are missing from the dozen hydropower project sites in the region.
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On the morning of 26 August, Pintoo, 26, made frantic calls to his fellow workers from Anjni—Manoranjan, Munna, Rahul, Neeraj, Manish, and Jitendra. None of the calls went through, except the one to Munna. He had already boarded a bus home, having taken medical leave a day before. He would arrive in the village in a few hours.
Once Munna was home, they both began speaking to the families of the other workers. “Tumahara bhaiya phone kiya tha? Baadh aail rahi (Has your brother called? There’s been a flood),” Pintoo asked Karan Sah, the younger brother of Jitendra.
Jitendra’s wife, Babita Devi, dialled the number repeatedly, only to be met with an “out of network area” message each time.
Soon, the village drowned in a wave of distress. Families of the five men still in Nepal abandoned whatever they were doing to make calls. It was all they did for the next 24 hours. Karan even went to the local police station that evening to register a complaint that his brother had gone missing in the Nepal floods, without fully knowing the extent of the catastrophe. Over the next few days, four of the missing workers would find their way home to Anjni, and as each one struggled back and recounted their stories, Jitendra’s family’s hopes waned.
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Jitendra Sah, 33, and Manish Kumar, 31, were the last of the seven workers to leave Anjni village for Nepal in July. Jitendra was carrying a mounting debt— ₹60,000 at an interest rate of 4.5%, spent on his wife’s hysterectomy; ₹7,000 in pending school fees; the continuing tuberculosis treatment for his 10-year-old eldest daughter, Ritika, and the repayment of the last instalment of a loan taken to build their home’s cement roof.