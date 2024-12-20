The last yak herders of Nepal's Mustang Valley

Unlike their lowland cousins, yaks are a difficult lot. They can be unpredictable, their massive horns a great deterrent to anyone who wants to come close, and even the biggest cattle is dwarfed by them in size. In the high Himalaya, where there is barely any grass, they can survive on thorny caragana shrubs when winter sets in and the ground is covered in snow.

We are on the outskirts of Chumjung village in Mustang, often termed as the last village in Nepal because of its proximity to the China border. Yet there is a serene calmness with which Pasang Tsering, 40, ties the legs of a female yak—dri or nag in Tibetan—with a rope made from yak wool and gets its calf to suckle and induce the milk. A few sips later, he corrals the calf, sits on a makeshift stool, and begins to milk the mother. The animal ruminates nonchalantly; the calf bellows in desperation to return to its mother.

The milk is collected in a bucket, and will be churned into butter or made into chhurpi, hard cheese that can last for months. As soon as Tsering is done, he unties the legs of the dri and lets the calf loose from the corral. The little one runs to its mother, first nuzzling her face in a gesture of affirmation, then begins to feed. Tsering moves to another driand repeats the process.

To the east, where the plain slopes down to a vast valley that leads down to Chumjung village, the sun rises behind three male yaks, their horns sparkling with mist. Autumn has just arrived in Mustang, north of the Annapurna range in Nepal, and it’s already cold enough for our toes to curl up inside our shoes. To the west, behind the mountains high enough to halt the last clouds in their paths, lies Tibet, beyond the modern Nepal-China border. In the silence of these towering mountains where clouds come to die, Tsering’s 60 yaks grunt in symphony, the steam from their nostrils leaving behind a vapour trail in the cold air.

View Full Image A yak herder in Mustang Valley. (Amish Raj Mulmi)

Yak herds like these are among the last existing ones in the Nepal Himalaya. Tsering has been herding yaks since he was a child, following his father—and grandfather, and others before—into the vocation. Tsering’s children will not do so. His son is studying in India. His younger daughter, a girl not more than 10, wants to become a teacher when she grows up. Tsering’s brother, Serab, who is translating for us, drives an Alto in these mountains, ferrying travellers like us.

It is a difficult life, this life of solitude in the mountains. The itinerary is the same every day: milk the cows, collect the yak dung for fuel, leave the animals to graze on the slopes, then bring them in once it’s evening.

When winter comes, Tsering will move away to a lower pasture. His family will move down to Pokhara, and Serab will go to the plains of Nepal with others from his village, selling jackets and woollen clothes. Tsering will be alone for two months, with only his yaks and other herders for company.

It is a difficult life, this life of solitude in the mountains. The itinerary is the same every day: milk the cows, collect the yak dung and dry it for fuel, leave the animals to graze on the slopes, then bring them in once it’s evening. Tsering only knows this. He has never seen the inside of a school, and has barely ever left Mustang. When Serab took him to Kathmandu a few years ago to be treated for an illness, Tsering was unnerved. There was far too much noise, far too many people. “He was desperate to return," Serab told me.

But the weather in Mustang is growing more unpredictable. He cannot sell yaks in Tibet any longer, ever since China restricted yak imports since the pandemic. Mustang is his only market, and that is barely enough to sustain the family. Every year, more and more young people move to cities like Kathmandu and Pokhara, and if lucky, to the US and Europe. Only the old and the youngest are left behind in the village. Earlier, within this ring of mountains where we are, there would be five herds. Now, there are three. Every year, the number of yaks grows fewer. There aren’t more than 15 yak herding families in Mustang today, Serab thinks. The kings of Lo once kept their yaks on a slope beyond Tsering’s. “That broken structure, that was the king’s yak shed. They sold off their yaks. Our aunt, she too sold off all her yaks. She now lives in Kathmandu. Her children are abroad," Serab continues.

Tsering is at the vanguard of a dying way of life. Not too long ago, the notion of a border would have been alien to Himalayan herders like him, for whom transhumance was the way of life. As seasons came and went, herd animals would tread all over mountain trails, and for herders like Tsering’s father and grandfather—all of whom raised yaks—borders were inconsequential. “During our father’s time, they would go into Tibet for a whole month with their herds, conduct their pilgrimages, and bring back chyangra goats to sell here," Serab says.

What mattered were the grazing grounds, and whether there was enough grass to feed the animals. Now, it’s not so easy. A 22-km-long barbed wire fence marks the border between Nepal and China. There are watchtowers every few kilometres, and Chinese guards aren’t too forgiving of trespassers.

View Full Image Looking out over the Mustang Valley. (Istockphoto)

Hidden behind the wall of Annapurna and Dhaulagiri ranges, Mustang is a cold desert. The Kali Gandaki river pierces this land, splitting the Himalaya into two almost equal halves. For centuries, sheep and yak caravans travelled up and down this river, bringing down salt and wool from Tibet and taking back foodgrains from the lower hills and hotter plains. The animals were often sold for meat, as they are today. The riches from this eternal cycle of trade and transhumance allowed the kingdom of Lo, situated in the Mustang Valley and founded in the 14th century, to establish great monasteries and patronise the Ngor sub school of the Sakya sect of Tibetan Buddhism.

The Lo kingdom married into the aristocracies of Ladakh and Shigatse and paid tribute to Lhasa, but its influence waned once it was incorporated within Nepal in 1789. But its real decline began in the middle of the 20th century, when Tibet was annexed by the People’s Republic of China, which could also not come to an agreement over its borders with India.

After the Dalai Lama escaped, Mustang became a hub for Tibetan guerrillas funded by the CIA, as well as an escape route for Tibetans. Nepal declared it to be a restricted area, forbidding foreigners to travel here until 1992.

For herders like Tsering’s father, these developments meant little. They would travel far and wide in this great expanse, but increasingly they found they could not go very far into Tibet, certainly not as far as the age-old Taklakot market in the west, near Mount Kailash and Mansarovar lake, as they once did. Then in December 1999, the 17th Karmapa escaped Tibet via Korala or Kora La, the alpine flatland where the Nepal-China border is located. Within six months, the Chinese had put up the barbed wire fence. Herders could no longer even cross the border.

For Tsering, this too was not the death knell of herding. Every year until the pandemic, a tsongra, market fair, would be permitted, alternating between Korala and Likse, a town further up in Tibet, usually in the spring and autumn. Tsering could sell his yaks then. They would bring back chyangra goats to sell in Nepal, during the festive season. Others from Mustang bought motorcycles, television sets, and blankets. Then covid-19 hit, and the border would be shut for four long years.

In November 2023, China and Nepal agreed to open up Korala for Nepali citizens living in upper Mustang, roughly equivalent to the old Lo kingdom’s boundaries. Tsering needed a border pass to cross over and buy a tent and a heater. Instead of the old ramshackle gate that once marked the entry into China, there was a sparkling new building. Like others, he had to get his biometrics registered once he crossed. But new restrictions on Nepali exports meant Tsering could no longer sell his yaks in Tibet. His herds could no longer cross the border, but Tsering could.

View Full Image A yak caravan in Nepal. (Istockphoto)

Just before one reaches Korala is a chorten (Buddhist stupa) in ruins. Beyond it, situated on a flat plain that stretches into Tibet as far as the eye can see, is the concrete behemoth that is the Chinese border complex. It is the size of a small town, at a height of 4,600 metres. Here, traders from both sides set up their stalls in one of the air-conditioned halls. On the Nepali side is border pillar No.24, a small one-floored prefabricated structure and a few containers that are used by authorities, tourists waving their national flags and clicking selfies next to the border pillar, and a whole lot of tents.

Inside these tents sit the entrepreneurs of the future: locals like the 20-year-old whose tent we are sitting in, who sells everything from Chinese noodles to beer, shoes, chocolates and candy, and even Chinese brandy. They sell to people like us, curious lowlanders who come to gawk at what China has built at these heights. Outside, a few stalls sell felt shoes, which look far more comfortable in the cold than the boots we wear. I can see at least 15 tents, all of them serving the hundreds of Nepali tourists who come to the border every day on their bikes, Boleros and buses. There is a festive atmosphere at the border, coupled with the inevitable lament at the nothingness on the Nepali side.

The gap in infrastructure is prominent, the contrast between the wealth of the two nations explicit. “Why can’t Nepal build something like this?" is an often-heard question at the border. Chinese construction outpaces the speed at which Nepal is building border infrastructure here, although China has recently agreed to assist Nepal in building an integrated checkpost here.

Modernity has arrived in the Nepal Himalaya. Roads have replaced foot trails, the internet is on every phone, and the old ways are dying. Kathmandu and Beijing see Korala as site of future of trade: it marks the start of the Kali Gandaki road corridor, that promises a future filled with container trucks shipping goods to and fro, where the Himalaya is to be traversed using modern rules of trade and transit. For Pasang and his yaks, the border marks the limit of their wanderings. For his children, it is the beginning of a new age.

Tsering knows this. This is why he wants his children to study, to have ambitions beyond the mountains he lives in. Across Mustang—and Nepal—young people are moving away from their homes, rebuilding communities in distant lands, taking their cultures and their gods with them, and leaving behind a country of old people. The mountains will stay the same. Those who live here, will not. This is what inevitability feels like.

Amish Raj Mulmi is the author ofAll Roads Lead North: Nepal’s Turn to China.

