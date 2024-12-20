The last yak herders of Nepal's Mustang Valley

Also Read What the search for alien life can tell us about exhausting Earth’s resources

But the weather in Mustang is growing more unpredictable. He cannot sell yaks in Tibet any longer, ever since China restricted yak imports since the pandemic. Mustang is his only market, and that is barely enough to sustain the family. Every year, more and more young people move to cities like Kathmandu and Pokhara, and if lucky, to the US and Europe. Only the old and the youngest are left behind in the village. Earlier, within this ring of mountains where we are, there would be five herds. Now, there are three. Every year, the number of yaks grows fewer. There aren’t more than 15 yak herding families in Mustang today, Serab thinks. The kings of Lo once kept their yaks on a slope beyond Tsering’s. “That broken structure, that was the king’s yak shed. They sold off their yaks. Our aunt, she too sold off all her yaks. She now lives in Kathmandu. Her children are abroad," Serab continues.