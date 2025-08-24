New authors giving a fresh voice to stories from Nagaland

Reading Huthuka Sumi’s debut novel Giants is like entering a dream world. Its imagery is fantastical yet the story has one foot in reality. The words paint a picture of young Kato, swift as a wind spirit, racing down fields in the village of Ayito-phu, located on the top western flank of a mountain in Nagaland. Giants seems to unfold between time periods—when English guns and “white men" in halfpants are still present in the village. “Days of headhunting are neither old nor gone," writes Huthuka, with some tribes along the border near Burma (now Myanmar) still engaging in the activity. Against this setting, Kato, who is mute, has to navigate school and life in the village.

His support system includes his mother, who is a fount of stories, and his best friend Apu, who talks as fast as Kato runs. His mother tells him tales of Alhou, the creator, and timi-la, a giant created to protect humans when they wander the great forests and jungles. At night Kato often wishes that timi-la would find him, too, and suddenly his wish comes true. Kene, a giant with big ears, needs a storyteller to narrate tales of the “old ones", decides that Kato is the perfect candidate. The young boy is bewildered. “How am I to tell stories without a voice?" he wonders. And thereon, you embark on a journey of Kato finding his voice—not just literally. Huthuka’s book, the latest to emerge from Nagaland, uses stories as a way to connect the past and the present, honouring age-old Naga storytelling traditions along the way. As Kene tells Kato, “Memories are roots…without stories we have no memories and without memories, our roots shrivel and die."

Another book of fiction published recently is A Kite of Farewells by O. Jungio, an assistant research officer at Nagaland government’s department of arts and culture. In his collection of poignant and absurd stories set in contemporary Nagaland, objects become repositories of emotions and collective memory. In one of the chapters, an encyclopedia salesman ends up with an intangible encyclopedia of people—absurd and colourful characters populating this imaginary tome. One prospective sale takes him to a house, where he is forced to take a trip down memory lane, of love found and forsaken.

Be it the self-constructed folklore of Giants or the everyday moments documented in A Kite of Farewells, these books by Naga authors steer clear of exotic narratives. These are not coffee-table books or academic anthropological treatises on tribes, visual motifs and exquisite textiles but stories about ordinary people—sitting in office cubicles, running clinics in Kohima, or farmers toiling the soil in mountainous villages. And yet the cultural markers, subtly peppered across the books, make these stories uniquely Naga. In the Showroom, Jungio takes us through marketplaces where Lotha women sell their wares and the protagonist returns with a bag of edible silkworms on payday. In Giants, Huthuka alludes to the food, apparel and songs of the Sumi tribe through references to the hekimini, or the traditional wraparound cloth, and ditties like Khakhuli nanga je Shikhuli about an old woman, her daughter and granddaughter.

In the past 10-15 years, some powerful writing has emerged from Nagaland by authors like the Kohima-based, Avinuo Kire, who wrote The Power to Forgive and Other Stories (2014). She has also documented oral narratives in Naga Heritage Centre: People Stories (2016). “Her works address the turbulent 1960s in Nagaland, a time filled with grave violence and loss. Her writing is vital for remembering that chaotic past, which could easily be simplified or forgotten," as Jungio said about Kire’s writing in a recent interview. Giants and A Kite of Farewells are welcome additions to this community of storytellers from the state.

Huthuka, in his writing, addresses the themes of othering and self-acceptance, which are universal and contemporary. “A lot of times, this othering does not stem from another person, but from the self. In this book too, it is about self-alienation," he says in an interview. Huthuka set out to pen Giants with a two-pronged vision: to tell a story which belonged to the world while also starting a conversation back home in Nagaland. In his view, Naga society is in a state of flux at this point of time. “We have alienated ourselves from others for so long that we are now at a point where we don’t know which way we want to go. How long are we going to look at people, not similar to us or not from our tribe and community, with suspicion? At some point of time, we need to start taking ownership and move towards hope. The idea, through the book, is not to suggest solutions but get a dialogue going," he adds.

View Full Image An illustration from 'Giants'

Huthuka also wanted to give people from different parts of the world a real sense of Nagaland through references to its food, music and folklore. “I believe stories, if you are willing to listen, humanise people, make them more approachable," he explains. It is for this reason that the author chose the format of self-constructed folklore—the book is based on his own fantasy and not on his community’s myths and legends. And yet he also managed to invoke a “sense of Naga-ness" in the book. “Everyone understands that the root of my stories are firmly ensconced within our culture. The story might be my own fantasy, but it very much represents us," he explains.

In Naga society, stories go beyond the key function of entertainment. For tribes without a written script, oral storytelling traditions are part of their emotional fabric. “There are stories that are more fable than folklore and feature life lessons. There are stories that are amoral as well. Very early on, as people with a rich oral history, we learn to connect stories not just with the past but also with the present. We live our stories. This is not something that belongs only to the past," Huthuka says.

This idea is echoed by Jungio as well in a recent interview to New Asian Writing, an online Asian literary community. He mentions a broader Naga tendency to view storytelling as a vital vehicle for preserving and honouring the ways of their ancestors. That this powerful tradition has significantly influenced his approach to documenting the way of life he experienced during his own childhood. “I’m driven to tell stories about Nagaland and the Naga way of life for one main reason: representation. Mainstream India often sees Nagas as peculiar and exotic— once warring tribes with unique village governments, now India’s largest Baptist Christian state. This, combined with other (mostly misinformed) ideas about our hilly state, has led to many stereotypes…," he says. “Fiction is a powerful way to reclaim Naga cultural pride and build connections with other Indians. By letting them walk among Naga characters in these stories, I want them to see that despite our cultural differences, our lives are fundamentally similar."

Huthuka hopes that both in Nagaland and beyond, readers learn to listen to their inner voice after reading such stories— much like Kato, who starts seeing possibilities and pathways, once he truly embraces himself. Every person, grove and field around him seems resplendent with stories, and he decides to tell these in his own way. In a way it mirrors Huthuka’s recognition of his own storytelling style, one that draws inspiration from the framework of music. He envisaged Giants as a sad song with an optimistic refrain. The story of Kato is an acknowledgement of the challenges faced by communities and people, who are constantly seen as a minority, to constantly compromise to be part of the broader narrative. Huthuka realises that power dynamics might not change, but perhaps some kind of convergence will take place in the future. And stories might play a huge role in that.

But most importantly, through Giants, he enters into a soft conversation with those in his state, who have suffered from the long spell of violence. Often in the long trail of bloodshed and complicated history, it is difficult to find a middle path. “Many people are still living in a state of trauma. This will take a toll , especially on young people, who will not have a sense of belonging anywhere. I am speaking to my people directly through the book about this idea of the voice that the protagonist lacks and is looking for. I am urging them to speak with confidence but without bitterness. That is my hope for the state," he says.