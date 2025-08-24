New authors giving a fresh voice to stories from Nagaland

Huthuka, in his writing, addresses the themes of othering and self-acceptance, which are universal and contemporary. “A lot of times, this othering does not stem from another person, but from the self. In this book too, it is about self-alienation," he says in an interview. Huthuka set out to pen Giants with a two-pronged vision: to tell a story which belonged to the world while also starting a conversation back home in Nagaland. In his view, Naga society is in a state of flux at this point of time. “We have alienated ourselves from others for so long that we are now at a point where we don’t know which way we want to go. How long are we going to look at people, not similar to us or not from our tribe and community, with suspicion? At some point of time, we need to start taking ownership and move towards hope. The idea, through the book, is not to suggest solutions but get a dialogue going," he adds.