5 new books to find your mojo at the workplace

The Nurturing Quotient
Business coaches Nirupama Subramanian and Rajesh Ramachandran distill their decades-long experience of working in the corporate world, and with business leaders, in this accessible guide, The Nurturing Quotient, to nurturing others and oneself for long-term success in the workplace. Structured around a key framework called HOPE (Humility, Openness, Patience, Empathy), they demonstrate how it can be used to cultivate MILE (Mentor, Inspire, Listen, Empathize) behaviours for a healthier and happier work environment. If you are grappling with burnout or managing the expectations of intergenerational employees, this book will give you some actionable insights to forge your way ahead. (Penguin Random House, ₹499)
How to Get Along With Anyone
Studies say that the average American worker wastes 156 hours every year embroiled in conflicts at the workplace, while managers spend a quarter of their time every week to mediate and resolve difficult situations at work. It wouldn’t be far from the truth to extrapolate these data to the Indian context. If you’ve been at the receiving end of frosty behaviour from colleagues or find yourself agonising over microaggressions, the answers to your problems may lie in How to Get Along With Anyone by John Eliot and Jim Guinn. The authors not only explain various types of conflicts, but also give you tools to predict potential disputes and preempt them. Best of all, these strategies can help you diffuse knotty situations at home too. (Simon & Schuster, ₹799)
One Minute Wisdom
If you don’t have the time, or inclination, to read a full-fledged book, this one’s for you. Written by one of India’s leading coaches and management experts, Debashish Chatterjee, it brings together insights gleaned from a lifetime of teaching, training, and coaching corporate executives. Each entry presents a quirky hot take on one theme—the power of listening over speaking, for instance, or advice on how to get unstuck. It’s a mishmash of wellness meets mindfulness meets self-help—good timepass if you are bored on a flight. A few line drawings have been thrown in the mix to liven up things. (Penguin Random House, ₹499)
Inner Excellence
Coming from the pen of a professional baseball player, Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy is pitched as a manual for achieving peak performance. But it doesn’t only apply to sportspeople. Looking back on his professional career—his successes, failures and training regime—Murphy presents the secret sauce to his resilience. More than physical fitness, it was his mastery over his mental blocks, anxiety and limiting beliefs that helped him stay relevant in the game. Many of his tricks and tips will come in handy for those navigating the highs and lows of corporate life. Techniques, tools and exercises will help you stay on course as you build your mental muscle. (Hachette, ₹699)
Timeless Skills: The Playbook to Climb the Corporate Ladder
What holds back middle managers from ascending the rungs of career growth? Nishant Saxena, the author of Timeless Skills, a senior executive with years of experience, ran a workshop at a listed company to find possible answers to this question. Over his long career, he had coached and mentored many managers, given advice about improving their skillset or behaviours. Yet, a majority of them couldn’t take the feedback on board and improve their performance. So what makes some people rapidly climb the corporate ladder, while others lag behind? Using his lived experience and inputs from his workshop, Nishant Saxena provides a manual that may make you rethink and evaluate the career decisions you have made so far. (Penguin Random House, ₹399)
