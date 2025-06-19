5 new books to find your mojo at the workplace

Studies say that the average American worker wastes 156 hours every year embroiled in conflicts at the workplace, while managers spend a quarter of their time every week to mediate and resolve difficult situations at work. It wouldn’t be far from the truth to extrapolate these data to the Indian context. If you’ve been at the receiving end of frosty behaviour from colleagues or find yourself agonising over microaggressions, the answers to your problems may lie in How to Get Along With Anyone by John Eliot and Jim Guinn. The authors not only explain various types of conflicts, but also give you tools to predict potential disputes and preempt them. Best of all, these strategies can help you diffuse knotty situations at home too. (Simon & Schuster, ₹799)