5 books to deal with tough challenges at work and life

No one likes to experience discomfort, but we don’t have a choice. Life is bound to throw curveballs at all of us at some point or another and test our resilience. Entrepreneur Sterling Hawkins shares stories from his career to help you to not only deal with discomfort when it finds you, but to actively seek it as a stepping stone to your personal growth. Having been there and done that, from building and selling businesses to running ultramarathons, he tells you how he did it all #NoMatterWhat. (Rupa, ₹295)