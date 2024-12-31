The joy of finding a notebook-diary to plan the new year
SummaryWhether you plan every day down to the minute or just enjoy daily doodling, these diaries are just what you need for a great start to the year
Digital diaries and apps are convenient but there’s something about making a list with pen and paper that makes you focus on a task. And then there's the tangible satisfaction of ticking off a job well done. Whether you’re jotting down ideas, writing reminders, making to-do lists, tracking meetings or planning meals for the family, committing to paper is a good way to break tasks down into manageable parts and ease stress. And to keep track of those tasks, as we move towards 2025, it's time to invest in a good planner or diary.