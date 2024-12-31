The joy of finding a notebook-diary to plan the new year

There are a few things to keep in mind before you pick a planner—don’t get swayed by the cutesy covers and earnest affirmations, they’re really not going to help you with day-to-day organisation. To start with, check the paper inside—you don’t want blots and splodges marring your day. Layout is the other thing to decide on—do you need a daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly planner? In general, daily planners that have a page for each day are best suited for those of us with lots of daily tasks. Planners also come in a range of sizes, so pick what works best for you. If you commute for meetings or travel a lot, a compact, light, softcover one is best. Heavier hardback planners are great if you’re at your desk most of the time. Pocket diaries are good if you’re only listing meetings and things to do. Overall, if you want to carry just one notebook-diary that combines scheduling with note-taking and general planning, a softcover A5 diary is what you need—and we’ve picked out a selection for you.