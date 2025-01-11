A note on the issue: Be curious, feel better

It’s that time of the year when resolve is weakening, rash new year decisions are being regretted, those three litres of water aren’t being drunk, and chocolate and chips are creeping back into the diet. We’re not the kind to judge at Lounge, and so this is an issue that considers helping you live with the resolutions you’ve made, are struggling with, or have broken. For some reason, we tend to punish ourselves at the start of every year, setting goals that are mostly about looking better or doing more, rather than trying to make ourselves feel better. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Australian Open 2025: A new generation fights for glory with tennis at a crossroads About a decade ago, a colleague and I started a tradition of listing the places we’d been and the new things we’d done the year before on the first day of every year to counter the gloom of showing up for the 9am meeting when all our friends were asleep (yes, news reporters work on New Year’s Day and all other holidays). We’ve both moved cities and jobs so many times that we’ve lost touch but I still make that list and it remains an annual reminder to stay curious and say yes to new opportunities and experiences. In that spirit, we have a piece explaining why resolutions often make one feel worse, and recommend reading Oliver Burkeman for a kinder, more practical approach to “new year, new me".

Personal stylists explain why algorithm fashion and trends aren’t real or even aspirational, while explaining how they make their own style statements. If Dry January is your resolution, we tell you all about the zero-proof cocktails that could keep you on track. And we also have a selection of planners that make goal-setting and scheduling fun, rather than onerous. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our big story this week is the upcoming Australian Open, against the backdrop of doping scandals, disgruntled and tired players, over-scheduling, and a power vacuum, which players such as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka are jostling to fill. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, who is the last of the Big Three still on the circuit, has roped in one-time rival Andy Murray to coach him for his much-desired record 25th Grand Slam singles title. And as always, we have great suggestions to make your weekend and the week ahead sparkle, whether you’re looking for something to watch, read, do, visit, eat, buy or wear.

