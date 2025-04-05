‘Night in Delhi’ book review: Sex, sleaze and some Shakespeare
SummaryRanbir Sidhu’s new novel tries too hard to be edgy and risqué at the expense of credibility and nuance in the plot
Ranbir Sidhu’s new novel is told by an unlikely narrator, an unnamed hustler and petty criminal living in Delhi, who spouts Dante and Shakespeare at opportune moments. In fact, the Bard makes an appearance in the oddest of times in the book. Early on in Night in Delhi, Mr Harbans Singh Ahluwalia Esq. (called “The Big Man" by the narrator), who is later revealed to be the mastermind behind a scamming business, decides to call the narrator Ariel and his cross-dressing bar-singer male lover Jaggi, Caliban.