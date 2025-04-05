‘Night in Delhi’ book review: Sex, sleaze and some Shakespeare

Even if one were to set aside the problems of credibility, it’s difficult to get over the clumsy plotting, especially the many passages of graphic sex and violence trying too hard to be risqué. Almost two decades before Night in Delhi, Aravind Adiga’s Booker-winning novel, The White Tiger, had explored related themes of rage and vengeance wrought upon the elite by an underdog through a story that had a sharper edge, even though it wasn’t without its problems of representation. Balram Halwai, the protagonist of Adiga’s morality tale, fought systemic injustices of caste and class to wrest his share of the economic boom in post-liberalisation India. In the process, he behaved unscrupulously, harming his employer, but his villainy wasn’t motivated by greed alone.